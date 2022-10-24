Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Related
Ohio man sentenced to 75 years to life for rape of minor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after being found guilty on five counts of rape of a minor. Josue Huertas-Alicia was found guilty on Sept. 14. He was sentenced on Oct. 18. The actual sentence is 15 years to life for each of the five counts […]
17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man convicted in shooting outside Minneapolis club
A shooting in 2021 outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis that left two men dead, including a senior at the University of St. Thomas, and seven others injured resulted in the conviction of a St. Paul man on Wednesday of nine felonies. According to the Hennepin County attorney’s office, a...
Biker gang member gets 50 years in prison for fatal Sansom Park stabbing
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A member of an outlaw biker gang was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murder and other charges in relation to a fatal stabbing in Sansom Park.Nathaniel David McCurdy, 37, a member of the Pagans biker gang, was convicted of killing Christopher Johnson, 29, at a Sansom Park bar in Oct. 2020. McCurdy mistakenly believed that Johnson was a member of the Hell's Angels, a rival gang.McCurdy was given the following sentences by District Judge Elizabeth Beach:Three counts of engaging in organized crime; one 50-year sentence, two 20-year sentencesMurder;...
fox29.com
St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
bulletin-news.com
Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son
The suspected murderer’s father has acknowledged to assisting his son following the alleged shooting deaths of four individuals in an SUV in St. Paul and subsequent abandonment of the vehicle with the victims inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year. Darren Lee Osborne entered a plea of guilty...
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances
A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday. Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.
2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
DOC: Convict fled officers in St. Paul, tried forcing UST student to let him inside a building
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after a brief police pursuit ended at the University of St. Thomas campus Wednesday.According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, law enforcement was pursuing a man who had an active warrant for violating the terms of his release. DOC records show the man's highest ranked offense is homicide. The DOC says officers from St. Paul police assisted in searching for the suspect, near the university campus. Then, several students alerted officers that the man was near Flynn Hall on the campus. According to DOC, the suspect was located near the entry...
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Monday morning.According to the city's police department, the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7 a.m.Police say a 28-year-old woman died at the scene. Her identity was not released pending an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.A 36-year-old St. Cloud man whom police called a "person of interest" was arrested almost three hours later; he had fled the scene of the crime.He is being held on pending homicide charges.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting. The shooting is still being investigated.
AOL Corp
Ethan Crumbley will plead guilty for deadly 2021 shooting at Michigan high school
Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of fatally shooting four of his classmates and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year, is expected to plead guilty to murder charges on Monday. Crumbley was 15 years old when police say he opened fire inside the halls of Oxford High...
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul Mayor appoints information officials
Jaime Wascalus has been named director and chief information officer of St. Paul’s Office of Technology and Communications by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. Sharon Kennedy Vickers, the previous head of the Office of Technology and Communication, resigned in May. At SRA, International, now known as General Dynamics, Wascalus...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul City Council funds demolition of vacant building
City authorities saw late January’s demolition of a disused public safety annex building that looked over Lowertown’s long-stalled Pedro Park as a positive start for the park’s design. The four-story office building at 10th and Robert streets, which was constructed in 1925, will be demolished thanks to...
Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff's investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.The sheriff's office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.Investigators...
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota angler ties state record with huge sunfish
Aaron Ardoff of Spicer travels to the waterways of Kandiyohi County in search of the big sunfish that he and his brothers like pursuing because of the thrill of the chase. However, he admitted that when he caught the sunfish that made him famous, he was largely “messing around,” casting a black and orange spinnerbait into the waters of Green Lake for the enjoyment of tangles with bass or northern pike.
bulletin-news.com
New analysis doubts plan to send Mississippi River water to southwestern reservoirs
Roger Viadero, an environmental scientist, had to squint when he read news stories about the ravenous need for water from the Mississippi River and the Great Lakes in Palm Springs and Las Vegas, among other western places, last summer. With suggestions from readers to withdraw around 22 billion gallons of...
bulletin-news.com
Ventura Endorses Walz, GOP Labels Him ‘Dangerous Conspiracy Theorist’
On Thursday, the Minnesota Republican Party criticized Governor Tim Walz for highlighting the support of former Governor Jesse Ventura, branding him “a well-known radical and conspiracy theorist.”. On Thursday, Ventura, an Independent who despises both Democrats and Republicans, made the unusual decision to support Walz. Former Navy SEAL Ventura...
Comments / 0