Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Mayor appoints information officials

Jaime Wascalus has been named director and chief information officer of St. Paul’s Office of Technology and Communications by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. Sharon Kennedy Vickers, the previous head of the Office of Technology and Communication, resigned in May. At SRA, International, now known as General Dynamics, Wascalus...
SAINT PAUL, MN
St. Paul City Council funds demolition of vacant building

City authorities saw late January’s demolition of a disused public safety annex building that looked over Lowertown’s long-stalled Pedro Park as a positive start for the park’s design. The four-story office building at 10th and Robert streets, which was constructed in 1925, will be demolished thanks to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Scott Jensen details plan to eliminate personal income tax

In order to make Minnesota the tenth state in the union without a personal income tax, Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen says, which, according to economists, would necessitate significant budget cuts to health care and education as well as possible increases in sales and real estate taxes. The Chaska...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Paul man convicted in shooting outside Minneapolis club

A shooting in 2021 outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis that left two men dead, including a senior at the University of St. Thomas, and seven others injured resulted in the conviction of a St. Paul man on Wednesday of nine felonies. According to the Hennepin County attorney’s office, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son

The suspected murderer’s father has acknowledged to assisting his son following the alleged shooting deaths of four individuals in an SUV in St. Paul and subsequent abandonment of the vehicle with the victims inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year. Darren Lee Osborne entered a plea of guilty...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota angler ties state record with huge sunfish

Aaron Ardoff of Spicer travels to the waterways of Kandiyohi County in search of the big sunfish that he and his brothers like pursuing because of the thrill of the chase. However, he admitted that when he caught the sunfish that made him famous, he was largely “messing around,” casting a black and orange spinnerbait into the waters of Green Lake for the enjoyment of tangles with bass or northern pike.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Ventura Endorses Walz, GOP Labels Him ‘Dangerous Conspiracy Theorist’

On Thursday, the Minnesota Republican Party criticized Governor Tim Walz for highlighting the support of former Governor Jesse Ventura, branding him “a well-known radical and conspiracy theorist.”. On Thursday, Ventura, an Independent who despises both Democrats and Republicans, made the unusual decision to support Walz. Former Navy SEAL Ventura...
MINNESOTA STATE

