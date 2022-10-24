For all those who are still celebrating Halloween…. Halloween is the perfect occasion to celebrate this silly season with your pet with cute and creative costumes! But before dressing your pooch as Katy Perry, remember that to enjoy the levity and hilarity of the holiday, we have to make our pet’s safety a priority. That bra shooting whip cream is not just uncomfortable, it is hazardous, even if your pup is a California Girl and Teenage Dream. Here are several safety tips to ensure that your furry friend does not get spooked! Get dressed as your best GaGa Mutt, True Blood Terrier, or Snooki Schnauzer, while following these tips for a safe and fun Halloween!

