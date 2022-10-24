Read full article on original website
I was paired up with my interviewer via the Columbia portal. We set a date and time, but not a location until the day before. The interviewer was an active corporate executive in my area and I was flexible with the scheduling process. Interview was slated for 45 minutes ended up going 75. We met at a shop in town.
The overall environment of the interview was very conversational and relaxed. It lasted 45 minutes. In the beginning, the interviewer presented himself and explained how the interview would go. He did not ask for a personal or professional presentation, he mentioned that he already had read my resume. 1. Why...
In this edition of Real Humans: MBA Students, we meet some new members of the University of Maryland R.H. Smith School of Business MBA Class of 2024. 30 students matriculated to the Maryland-based business school program. Eighteen percent are women and half are international. Fourteen percent identify as U.S. minorities. Nine percent had served in the military.
