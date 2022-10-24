ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7 NFL Sunday Night Recap: Green Bay & Tampa Bay in free fall, San Francisco trades for Christian McCaffrey & Seahawks take lead in NFC West

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
The top two vote getters in the 2021 NFL MVP race are in trouble. Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady lost again this weekend as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both fell to 3-4 as their teams near the halfway mark of the season. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast with a question that needs to be legitimately asked at this point: are Rodgers and Brady hitting a wall?

After discussing the free fall in Tampa & Green Bay, the guys discuss Kansas City's blowout of the San Franscico 49ers, who traded for Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night & the New York Giants winning yet again on a surprisingly multi-faceted performance from Daniel Jones.

Charles & Frank react to all of Sunday's games on the episode including the return of Tua Tagovailoa in a win for the Miami Dolphins, the Seattle Seahawks elevating themselves atop the NFC West, the Cincinnati Bengals returning to their 2021 offensive juggernaut status and another offensively-challenged loss for the Denver Broncos.

0:25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3, Carolina Panthers 21

12:05 Green Bay Packers 21, Washington Commanders 23

20:05 Kansas City Chiefs 44, San Francisco 49ers 23

28:45 New York Giants 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

36:45 Detroit Lions 6, Dallas Cowboys 24

40:35 Pittsburgh Steelers 10, Miami Dolphins 16

43:35 Seattle Seahawks 37, Los Angeles Chargers 23

51:00 Cleveland Browns 20, Baltimore Ravens 23

53:50 Atlanta Falcons 17, Cincinnati Bengals 35

56:30 New York Jets 16, Denver Broncos 9

64:50 Indianapolis Colts 10, Tennessee Titans 19

66:45 Houston Texans 20, Las Vegas Raiders 38

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

