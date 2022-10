HOUSTON – In the second at bat of his first World Series game, Jeremy Peña laced a double down the right field line. A few batters later, he scored on Kyle Tucker's second home run of the night to put the Houston Astros up 5-0. Ultimately, that would be the setup to a stunning comeback by the Philadelphia Phillies to take Game 1. But in the moment, it was just the 10th time in Major League Baseball history that a rookie shortstop has scored in the World Series. On a team full of Fall Classic veterans, the 25-year-old, who played just 182 games in the minors before making his big league debut on Opening Day, fit right in.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO