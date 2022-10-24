Read full article on original website
Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven: wrap it up
Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven with a chance to win the Europa League group. The Gunners need a point, either tonight or in the final match, to clinch first place. It’s important that the Gunners do so, too. Winning the group avoids an extra two-legged playoff tie in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.
October 28th-30th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Everton at Fulham: Opposition Analysis | Can Frank Outsmart Marco?
Everton ended their three-game losing slump last weekend with a resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal palace at Goodison Park, a result that restored a lot of faith in manager Frank Lampard's methods and the ability of the team to find the back of the net. Now, the Blues have to demonstrate the capacity to bring that same energetic, aggressive performance on the road to Craven Cottage, where they take on Marco Silva’s surprise package, Fulham in Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off.
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
Harvey Elliott and Liverpool Look to Take Ajax Positivity Back to England
While the 2022-23 season has so far proved unexpectedly difficult for Liverpool in the Premier League, the Champions League has been a more optimistic place and that continued on Wednesday with the Reds securing advancement to the knockout rounds. At times in the first half Ajax looked the better side,...
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Preview: Lurking Unai shirking Villa?
Newcastle faces Aston Villa as part of MD14 on Saturday and that should have meant that, in the current context and state of affairs, the Magpies would oppose Unai Emery. Emery, in case you missed it, just took charge of the Villans a few days ago after the Lions inevitably decided to part ways with a very disappointing and underperforming-on-the-bench Steven Gerrard. The record from the Liverpool legend while managing Aston Villa was, simply put, beyond putrid.
Everton at Fulham: Predicted Line-Up | Patterson Back In?
A three-defeat streak was broken last weekend as Everton put in our of their best performances in a long, long time in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. Now the Blues head to Craven Cottage to face a Fulham side who have impressed so far under a certain Marco Silva.
View From The Town End: Burnley
Reading have just one more side in the current top six left to play: Burnley. The Clarets sit top of the table with 32 points after eight wins, eight draws and a solitary defeat, which came all the way back in mid-August. Getting anything from this trip will be a tall order for the Royals.
Three things we learned from Tottenham’s Champions League draw with Sporting
We’ve had a night to sleep on it, and it still doesn’t feel any better. Tottenham Hotspur drew at home to Sporting Lisbon in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday — had they won the match (and they sure thought they had) they would’ve clinched their group and progressed to the knock-out stages with one match yet to play.
Gut Feelings for Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester City return to Premier League action against Leicester City at the King Power. The Sky Blues will be keen to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table, and the Foxes will be keen to keep the improved form going. Our Writer’s Roundtable have their opinions on how the match will play out.
Why Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara could be vital for Unai Emery at Aston Villa
Just over a month ago, things looked bleak for Aston Villa, particularly in the midfield department. Douglas Luiz was linked with a move to a host of top clubs around Europe and extensively chased by Arsenal on deadline day. Most expected the Brazilian would leave this season as the expiration of his previous deal loomed large.
Ajax 0, Liverpool 3 - Match Recap: Reds Book Spot In Champions League Knock Outs
Chaos personified, Darwin Núñez, is back fit and hopefully firing. The Reds only need a draw to get out of this group, so a result tonight would be greatly appreciated. Otherwise we’ll have to do things The Liverpool Way™, and make it a nervy one at Anfield against Napoli. Again.
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
Ian Maatsen looking to follow the paths of ‘superstars’ Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher
Ian Maatsen is starting to make a name for himself at Turf Moor, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the new-look, post-Dyche Burnley FC. Under head coach Vincent Kompany, With third of the season gone, The Clarets are leading the Championship, with the division’s best attack and second meanest defense, having lost just once.
Chelsea FCW vs. KF Vllaznia Shkodër, Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea did what continental contenders should do and beat Paris Saint-Germain Féminine at their turf to start their Women’s Champions League campaign. To extend their winning record the Blues will be hosting KF Vllaznia, who have won Albania’s Women’s National Championship for nine consecutive times since the 2013-14 season.
Sean Longstaff: The Scapegoat
The Scapegoat. Every side has one and Newcastle United are no exception. In fact, Eddie Howe’s side have a few. At present, it is Sean Longstaff. Despite Newcastle’s excellent run of form in which the midfielder has played an important part, Longstaff has not escaped criticism from supporters and some of the media. Howe, though, has been full of praise for the midfielder:
Opposition Lowdown: Vincent Kompany’s Burnley
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in 18th place in the league, three points from safety. Relegation ended The Clarets’ six-year stay in the top flight, where they saw their peak in 2017/18, finishing seventh. They have had a strong start back to life...
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leeds United
After Liverpool bounced back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat in the league to Nottingham Forest with a 3-0 victory over Ajax in Europe that secured their place in the Champions League knockout rounds, the Reds are back in Premier League action as they welcome Leeds United to Anfield in Saturday’s late kickoff. While Liverpool’s struggles see them sitting eighth after 11 games, five points off the top four and 12 behind surprise leaders Arsenal, Leeds have had an even rougher go to start their second season back in the top flight.
Looking Ahead: West Ham United
Manchester United host West Ham on Sunday in Premier League action. Both teams are fresh off of wins in their respective Thursday night non-Champions League competitions, and therefore playing in the late Sunday window. Here’s a look at the matchup and some potentially key factors at play for both teams....
WATCH: Sam Kerr completes hat-trick, makes it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia!
Guro Reiten again provides the goods, this time from a corner. And Sam Kerr, rising high alongside captain Magda Eriksson, heads the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia.
