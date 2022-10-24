Read full article on original website
Britain prioritising India trade deal but can't give timeline, minister says
NEW DELHI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain is prioritising reaching a free-trade agreement with India, its foreign minister told Reuters on Saturday in his first visit to the country, but declined to give a new deadline after missing one this month.
KRDO
Threat of rail strike rises as members of another union reject proposed labor deal
Rank and file members of another railroad union have rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America’s freight railroad workers will go on strike sometime next month. The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted against September’s tentative agreement, according to results announced Wednesday. The...
Ukrainians use phone app to spot deadly Russian drone attacks
A simple mobile phone app has been developed by Ukrainian volunteers to allow civilians to report sightings of incoming Russian drones and missiles – and, it is hoped, increase the proportion shot down before they hit the ground. The app, ePPO, relies on a phone’s GPS and compass, and...
AP PHOTOS: Alaska village still home despite climate threat
SHISHMAREF, Alaska (AP) — “Home sweet home.” That’s how Helen Kakoona calls her Alaska Native village of Shishmaref when asked what it means to live on a remote barrier island near the Arctic Circle. Her home and the traditional lifestyle kept for thousands of years is...
Frankfurt airport workers found a body in the landing gear of a Lufthansa plane after it arrived from Tehran
Police told CNN that employees at Frankfurt airport discovered the body of a male in the undercarriage of the Airbus plane during a maintenance check.
Russia says British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, directly accusing a leading NATO member of sabotaging critical Russian infrastructure.
