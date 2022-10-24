ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRDO

Threat of rail strike rises as members of another union reject proposed labor deal

Rank and file members of another railroad union have rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America’s freight railroad workers will go on strike sometime next month. The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted against September’s tentative agreement, according to results announced Wednesday. The...
The Guardian

Ukrainians use phone app to spot deadly Russian drone attacks

A simple mobile phone app has been developed by Ukrainian volunteers to allow civilians to report sightings of incoming Russian drones and missiles – and, it is hoped, increase the proportion shot down before they hit the ground. The app, ePPO, relies on a phone’s GPS and compass, and...

