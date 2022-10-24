Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month
A new batch of inflation data released Friday showed that while prices remained uncomfortably high in September, a slowdown in wage growth indicates some relief may be in sight. That’s an encouraging development for the Federal Reserve, which is battling to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years.
Frankfurt airport workers found a body in the landing gear of a Lufthansa plane after it arrived from Tehran
Police told CNN that employees at Frankfurt airport discovered the body of a male in the undercarriage of the Airbus plane during a maintenance check.
KRDO
Threat of rail strike rises as members of another union reject proposed labor deal
Rank and file members of another railroad union have rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America’s freight railroad workers will go on strike sometime next month. The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted against September’s tentative agreement, according to results announced Wednesday. The...
Russia says British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, directly accusing a leading NATO member of sabotaging critical Russian infrastructure.
Stocks crashed 50% in the 2008 crisis. Here's how bad Jamie Dimon, Nouriel Roubini, Michael Burry, and other top commentators see it getting in the next recession.
Markets have been rattled in 2022 and investors are worried. Here's what five top commentators have said about comparisons to the last crash.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia accuses British Navy of ‘terrorist attack’ on Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
Comments / 0