KRDO

Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month

A new batch of inflation data released Friday showed that while prices remained uncomfortably high in September, a slowdown in wage growth indicates some relief may be in sight. That’s an encouraging development for the Federal Reserve, which is battling to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years.
KRDO

Threat of rail strike rises as members of another union reject proposed labor deal

Rank and file members of another railroad union have rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America’s freight railroad workers will go on strike sometime next month. The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted against September’s tentative agreement, according to results announced Wednesday. The...

