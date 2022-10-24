ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell

Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?

The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
Visit These 20 Creepy Kentucky Ghost Towns for a Halloween Road Trip

Have you ever visited a real-life Ghost Town? There are tons all over the United States and right here in the Bluegrass State, we have 20 of them. Let's check them out. Several of the ghost towns right here in Kentucky actually started out as coal mining towns. They strolled in and offered tons of jobs to the locals and when the coal mining business went by the wayside many of the towns were left to die, leaving folks without the ability to pay for their homes, and many people packed up and left what they couldn't take.
Kentucky Man Played Dead For Almost a Year to Get a Job on TV [WATCH]

One of my career dreams is to be on a TV show or in a movie. I don't even have to star in it, I can simply have a walk-on role and be happy. It would be a bucket list dream. Around 16 years ago, I almost had my chance to go to Hollywood and be on TV. I had taken my daughter to Chicago to audition for a talent agent. He cast for movies and TV and his wife worked for Disney.
What You Need to Stock Up on NOW to Survive Winter in Indiana

Last week, my daughter had a soccer game at 7 PM. Since it's only mid-October, I was kind of shocked when I looked at the weather to figure out how to dress and I discovered that it was going to dip to around 45° while she was playing ball. The other parents and I showed up in full coveralls, winter coats, hats, blankets, and snow boots. I even broke out my hand warmers, and let me tell you, we were still chilly!
Evansville IN
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

