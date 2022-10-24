Recently WLA was able to take the change to profile Chen Rong (CR) and her thoughts about landscape architecture in China. Chen Rong graduated from the School of Architecture and Environmental Design of China Academy of Art in 2015. She works for TOA Landscape Architecture as a senior landscape architect and has been in the landscape design field for eight years. Chen Rong has been part of various types of projects, from small-scale private gardens, relatively large hotels, residential areas, industrial parks, commercial complexes, and public parks to urban renewal projects. However, my main projects are in the hospitality landscape, such as Hangzhou uptown Indigo Hotel, Nanjing Garden Expo Voco Hotel, Binh Chau Minera Hotel, and other projects in China and Southeast Asia.

