Recently WLA was able to take the change to profile Chen Rong (CR) and her thoughts about landscape architecture in China. Chen Rong graduated from the School of Architecture and Environmental Design of China Academy of Art in 2015. She works for TOA Landscape Architecture as a senior landscape architect and has been in the landscape design field for eight years. Chen Rong has been part of various types of projects, from small-scale private gardens, relatively large hotels, residential areas, industrial parks, commercial complexes, and public parks to urban renewal projects. However, my main projects are in the hospitality landscape, such as Hangzhou uptown Indigo Hotel, Nanjing Garden Expo Voco Hotel, Binh Chau Minera Hotel, and other projects in China and Southeast Asia.
With the curatorial theme of “Searching the Glow of Future”, Glow Shenzhen 2021 seeks to integrate light art into urban life and release the vitality of urban public space. Daxing Jizi is invited to exhibit their architectural installation, “Dream Glow Pavilion”, at the Shenzhen Universiade Center, Glow Shenzhen’s Longgang section.
A Tale of Two Boxes, an exploration of gardening in contrast between Yin and Yang. This was an attempt to build a garden in the greenway of Dongguan Songshan Lake 4A Scenic Zone. The design task originated from a real estate sales project. However, the base only covered about 1,000 m2 which was too small to convey a complete sales demand. Hence, we freed its design from traditional functions. We drew a conclusion—Scenery exists in nature, so nature can be interpreted through changes between yin and yang.
