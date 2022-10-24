Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: The Bengals are back, Gus Edwards is back & plenty of injuries

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go through all of the weekend games from Week 7 in the NFL and discuss the best fantasy performances, the disappointments, and the news that fantasy managers will have to adjust for.

Scott starts out the show apologizing for being wrong about Gus Edwards, who had a nice week as the Baltimore Ravens starting RB, and firing back at Twitter trolls.

After discussing how offense is down, defenses are winning, and fantasy studs are missing out on touchdowns to unknown guys that usually sit on the bench, Matt and Scott at least agree that it was really fun to see the Cincinnati Bengals offense take flight again and to watch Patrick Mahomes have such a great game against a good San Francisco 49ers defense.

As thy go through the games, and discuss the frailty of aging QBs like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, the guys keep coming back to the same question: Who is more likely to fix their team, the Green Bay Packers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

00:50 Scott on Gus Edwards / Kenyan Drake

05:00 Lots of major injuries this week, not a lot of offense

08:45 Chiefs 44, 49ers 23

16:45 Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

23:35 Ravens 23, Browns 20

29:20 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

35:45 Jets 16, Broncos 9

40:35 Cowboys 24, Lions 6

44:00 Commanders 23, Packers 21

50:50 Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3

58:50 Giants 23, Jaguars 17

62:20 Raiders 38, Texans 20

66:35 Titans 19, Colts 10

