shefinds

The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts

Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How To Tell When Stonewalling Is Present In A Relationship

Stonewalling was a completely foreign term to me until I experienced it in an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
Jennifer Bonn

That broken feeling

Have you ever felt you were not strong enough for the struggle on a particular day? It doesn’t matter if your struggle is great or small or what caused it. I think we all have those moments when we feel like we have been knocked to our knees and are unsure how to solve the problem and stand back up. Here are a few ideas that might help.
Refinery29

Money Diary: A TV & Film Researcher On 28k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I’m a 24-year-old working in TV...
psychologytoday.com

The Lasting Impact Grandparents Have

We live in a society that values youth and warehouses its oldsters in “long-term care” facilities. Out of sight, out of mind. Grandparents, naturally, fall into this group. Consequently, there is little research being conducted on the significant role grandparents can play in the lives of their grandchildren.
Psych Centra

Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope

Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
Refinery29

How To Find A Good Tarot Reader Who Will Give The Clarity You Need

So you want to have your . Maybe you’re a true believer who needs guidance with a certain question, a curious skeptic, or one of the people who has contributed to the 36.7 billion (and counting) views #tarot has on TikTok and you want a more personalized experience — regardless of your reasoning, finding the right tarot reader for you can be more challenging than expected.
Refinery29

A Week In Triangle Area, NC, On A $110,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a medical writer who makes $110,000 per year and spends some of her...
psychologytoday.com

When Painful Memories Haunt Us

Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
Upworthy

Counselor explains why there's a disconnect between most elderly parents and their children

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of emotional abuse and parental neglect that some readers may find distressing. Many Generation X children have had a hard time with parents who were too busy or did not think their children's emotions are a big deal. Therefore, many children from especially the 1970s-80s era have grown up feeling a vacuum in terms of their emotional needs.
Freethink

Withdrawal symptoms from antidepressants can last over a year

In her book, “Blue Dreams: The Science and Story of the Drugs That Changed Our Minds,” psychotherapist Lauren Slater discusses psilocybin and MDMA as potential treatments for depression. Sadly, she hasn’t tried either given her longstanding antidepressant usage. As she told me in 2018, psychedelics are contraindicated to Prozac. Yet she sees hope in this class of drugs for a wide range of mental health treatments.
Odyssey

A Letter To The Heartbroken

The dictionary defines "feisty" as a person who is relatively small but very lively, determined and courageous. This was an accurate depiction of the girl who lived just two doors down from me in the dorms. She was about 4-foot-2 with an attitude, yet the sweetest and most caring girl I have ever met.
Refinery29

A Week In Honolulu, HI, On A $186,000 Joint Income

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a quality manager who has a joint income of $186,000 per year and...
