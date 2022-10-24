Read full article on original website
Opinion: Warning Signs You Are Communicating With A Narcissist
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
Opinion: Tactics Victims Can Use To Disarm A Narcissist
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts
Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
CNBC
The 6 common signs of a sociopath: 'They can be harder to spot than a psychopath,' says psychotherapist
As a psychotherapist, I've spent much of my career studying interpersonal relationships and personality disorders — and even trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI and the CIA. One topic I find the most interesting is sociopathy, which is a term used to describe antisocial personality disorder. Sociopaths...
Opinion: How To Tell When Stonewalling Is Present In A Relationship
Stonewalling was a completely foreign term to me until I experienced it in an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
That broken feeling
Have you ever felt you were not strong enough for the struggle on a particular day? It doesn’t matter if your struggle is great or small or what caused it. I think we all have those moments when we feel like we have been knocked to our knees and are unsure how to solve the problem and stand back up. Here are a few ideas that might help.
Opinion: A Narcissist Does Not Fully Comprehend Love
It is what we tell ourselves in the midst of a relationship that is ridden with manipulation and abuse. It is how we excuse their behavior and constant mood swings. It is how we excuse the horrific way they treat us.
Refinery29
Money Diary: A TV & Film Researcher On 28k
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I’m a 24-year-old working in TV...
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Impact Grandparents Have
We live in a society that values youth and warehouses its oldsters in “long-term care” facilities. Out of sight, out of mind. Grandparents, naturally, fall into this group. Consequently, there is little research being conducted on the significant role grandparents can play in the lives of their grandchildren.
Psych Centra
Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope
Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
Refinery29
How To Find A Good Tarot Reader Who Will Give The Clarity You Need
So you want to have your . Maybe you’re a true believer who needs guidance with a certain question, a curious skeptic, or one of the people who has contributed to the 36.7 billion (and counting) views #tarot has on TikTok and you want a more personalized experience — regardless of your reasoning, finding the right tarot reader for you can be more challenging than expected.
Refinery29
A Week In Triangle Area, NC, On A $110,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a medical writer who makes $110,000 per year and spends some of her...
psychologytoday.com
When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
Upworthy
Counselor explains why there's a disconnect between most elderly parents and their children
Trigger warning: This article contains themes of emotional abuse and parental neglect that some readers may find distressing. Many Generation X children have had a hard time with parents who were too busy or did not think their children's emotions are a big deal. Therefore, many children from especially the 1970s-80s era have grown up feeling a vacuum in terms of their emotional needs.
Freethink
Withdrawal symptoms from antidepressants can last over a year
In her book, “Blue Dreams: The Science and Story of the Drugs That Changed Our Minds,” psychotherapist Lauren Slater discusses psilocybin and MDMA as potential treatments for depression. Sadly, she hasn’t tried either given her longstanding antidepressant usage. As she told me in 2018, psychedelics are contraindicated to Prozac. Yet she sees hope in this class of drugs for a wide range of mental health treatments.
A Letter To The Heartbroken
The dictionary defines "feisty" as a person who is relatively small but very lively, determined and courageous. This was an accurate depiction of the girl who lived just two doors down from me in the dorms. She was about 4-foot-2 with an attitude, yet the sweetest and most caring girl I have ever met.
Refinery29
A Week In Honolulu, HI, On A $186,000 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a quality manager who has a joint income of $186,000 per year and...
