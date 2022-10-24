ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

French girl, 12, laid to rest after 'evil' murder

By Emeline HENRY, Damien DEPARNAY, FRANCOIS LO PRESTI, DENIS CHARLET, Elia VAISSIERE
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfmbF_0ikF6mU900
The murder of the 12-year old known as Lola shocked France /AFP

A 12-year-old girl whose murder shocked France and sparked political controversy was laid to rest on Monday, after a mentally disturbed Algerian woman already targeted by an expulsion order was charged with the killing.

The brutal assault and murder of the girl known as Lola was branded as "evil" by President Emmanuel Macron after her body was found earlier this month in a trunk in Paris.

The killing prompted conservative and far-right critics to accuse his government of not doing enough to prevent illegal migration, while ministers shot back that such rebukes were inappropriate.

Lola's family had called for political mudslinging to be set aside and for the young girl to be laid to rest in "respect and dignity" in the town of Lillers, in her home region in northern France.

Her parents, her brothers, other family members and a crowd -- including Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a Macron ally -- were present when her white coffin, adorned with white flowers, was carried into the local church.

- 'Didn't have time' -

"You left us much too soon," Thibault, one of Lola's older brothers, said at the ceremony. "I didn't have time to tell you how much I love you."

Bishop Olivier Leborgne, who presided over the ceremony, said: "Lola, who was 12, not only died too young, but under unbearable circumstances."

Dozens of mourners followed the ceremony via loudspeakers set up outside the church.

"My grandchildren, who are the same age as Lola, wanted us to be here," said Sabine Vizenski, one of the mourners gathered near the church.

"There are no words to describe what was done to that young girl," said another, Thomas Maillot, who drove half an hour to pay his respects.

"It's very important for me to be here," he said.

The funeral mass was open to the public but the family wanted the actual burial in the cemetery to be strictly private.

- 'Extreme evil' -

Macron had on Friday spoken of the "atrociousness of the crime" which he described as an act of "extreme evil".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4lem_0ikF6mU900
Lola's parents had called for respect and dignity at the funeral /AFP

He praised the "dignified" behaviour of Lola's family, who he said deserved "first and foremost the respect and affection of the nation".

But the profile of the suspect -- an Algerian woman named only as Dahbia B. who was the subject of an expulsion order -- has prompted stinging criticism from the right and one of the most bitter political debates since Macron's re-election in May.

She had overstayed a student visa and had failed to comply with a notice issued in August to leave France within 30 days.

On Monday, the 24-year-old was charged with the rape and murder of a minor aged under 15, along with torture and abuse.

In an at times rambling interview, the woman confessed that she had "committed harm of a sexual nature and other violent acts against (Lola) that caused her death, and hid her body in the trunk", prosecutors said.

According to the autopsy, the young girl died due to "cardio-respiratory failure with signs of asphyxia and cervical compression".

The investigation will now focus on whether the suspect was suffering from a psychiatric disorder at the time of the killing and if she can face criminal responsibility for the murder.

- 'Honour the memory' -

Eric Ciotti, MP from the right-wing Republicans (LR) party, had accused the government of "criminal... laxism" over migration, while extreme-right figure Eric Zemmour, an unsuccessful presidential candidate in May, had even described Lola's killing as "Francocide".

The far-right National Rally (RN) observed a minute of silence in parliament on Monday and the leader of its MPs, Marine Le Pen, insisted on the need for "answers" from the government.

In a statement sent to AFP on Friday, Lola's parents called for an immediate end to "any use of the name and image of their child for political ends" so they could "honour the memory of their child in peace, respect and dignity".

Separately, police have launched an investigation after one of their officers gave graphic details of the case in an interview with television channel BFMTV.

The interview, filmed in a way that concealed the officer's identity, was broadcast on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
historynet.com

This French General Never Lost a Battle — So Naturally He Liberated Paris

France holds dear a handful of heroes from World War II, among them towering Gen. Charles de Gaulle, dashing aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (author of “The Little Prince”) and wily Resistance Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy. But in the long memory of postwar generations the nation’s deepest affection lies with Gen. Philippe Leclerc de Hauteclocque.
Black Enterprise

NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos

An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
VIRGINIA STATE
ARTnews

American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope

An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
AFP

'Monsters': Ukrainian women recount agony in Russian prisons

When Ukrainian medic Tetyana Vasylchenko was released from Russian captivity and, on the bus back to freedom, handed a Ukrainian flag, she finally broke down. "But when I was given a Ukrainian flag on the bus, I burst out crying." 
24/7 Wall St.

25 Infamous Nazi Concentration Camps

There are many indelible images of the Second World War: the flag-raising on Iwo Jima; the Russian soldier hoisting a red banner signifying victory at Stalingrad; crowds thronging the streets on V-E Day in London…. But the images that most unforgettably define the cruelest era of humankind are those showing the piles of bodies and […]
Mary Holman

Evil Nanny Beats Granddaughter To Death Over A Small Issue

Nigerian police have arrested 37-year-old Udeogu Chinelo for beating her three-year-old granddaughter to death and discarding her remains in a bush. Earlier this month, a principal in Anambra State, Nigeria, was shocked to see 37-year-old Udeogu Chinelo walk into his office with a bizarre plea. She demanded her granddaughter's tuition fees back but failed to explain why or the little girl's whereabouts. As if that was concerning enough, it had been six days since the school saw or heard of her, so after a few minutes of not getting a reasonable response, the principal called the police; however, no one was prepared for what happened next. Miss Chinelo confessed to beating her three-year-old granddaughter to death for defecating in a bucket the family used for bathing and dumping her remains in a bush.
The Guardian

The Exit of the Trains review – deeply moving first-hand accounts of Holocaust atrocity

Co-directed with historian Adrian Cioflâncã, this exhaustive and harrowing documentary from Radu Jude revisits a heinous chapter in Romanian history: the Iași pogrom, which over the course of a few days in the summer of 1941 saw the massacre of more than 13,000 Jewish civilians. At nearly three hours long, this challenging film demands patience, attention, and even courage from its viewers.
William Saint Val

This Day in History: October 14

The man who Plotted to kill Hitler and the Battle that gave the Normans control of England. On October 14, 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life by drinking poison after being implicated in a conspiracy to assassinate Adolf Hitler.
The Associated Press

With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews

ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right political leadership marked the 79th anniversary of the World War II roundup of Rome’s Jews on Sunday with calls for such horror to never occur again, messages that took on greater significance following a national election won by a party with neo-fascist roots. Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to head Italy’s first far-right-led government since the war’s end, phoned the leader of Rome’s Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, to commemorate the anniversary, according to a community spokesman. Meloni said in a statement that the anniversary serves as a “warning so that certain tragedies never happen again.” She said all Italians bear the memory “that serves to build antibodies against indifference and hatred, to continue to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms.” On the morning of Oct. 16, 1943 during the German occupation of Italy, 1,259 people were arrested from Rome’s Ghetto and surrounding neighborhoods and brought to a military barracks near the Vatican, bound for deportation to Auschwitz. Only 16 survived.
Daily Mail

What have the Romans ever done for us... the answer is they left Britain with a wealth of ruins and treasures that will enthral history buffs and families alike

For nearly 400 years, the Romans ruled Britain — or Britannia, as they called it. When they fled in 410 AD, they left behind a country rich in treasures. Many of them survive today — from temples in ancient Londinium to hot baths in Shropshire to freezing cold garrison towers in Northumberland. Here’s an insider’s guide to Britain’s best hidden Roman sites.
historynet.com

Why Did This Line of Roman Fortifications Have to Be 4 Times Longer Than Hadrian’s Wall?

The year AD 9 did not go well for the Roman empire. Three legions, six auxiliary cohorts and attached cavalry—roughly 20,000 troops—under Publius Quinctilius Varus sought to extend Roman control deep into Germany. In the Teutoburg Forest, near present-day Osnabrück, allied Germanic tribes under Arminius ambushed and annihilated the legions. The empire struck back hard between AD 14 and 16. Operating from bases west of the Rhine River, legions under Germanicus Julius Caesar, a nephew of Emperor Tiberius, waged three successful campaigns against the Germanic tribes. But despite various follow-on Roman incursions into Germany, the east-west border of the empire remained the Rhine, the north-south border the Danube, effectively containing most of Germany.
AFP

Transgender Thai media mogul buys Miss Universe pageant

A Thai media mogul and transgender rights campaigner has bought the firm that runs Miss Universe pageants for $20 million, according to a company announcement. The next Miss Universe pageant is scheduled for the US city of New Orleans next January.
AFP

DR Congo journalist arrested, 'missing' in Kinshasa: association

The International Press Correspondents' Association in the Democratic Republic of Congo Tuesday expressed its "deep concern" over the arrest of one of its members, who has been missing since. It said it remains "concerned about threats and other pressure" on international press correspondents over the past months.
Slipped Disc

New study of Auschwitz women’s orchestra

Weidenfeld & Nicolson have commissioned Anne Sebba to write a hstory of the Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra. The blurb reads: ‘In 1943 a women’s orchestra was formed at one of the most brutal death camps ever created, on the order of German SS officers. Some forty-seven or so young girls played in this hotch-potch band of hurriedly assembled instruments. For almost all of them it saved their lives.
AFP

AFP

90K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy