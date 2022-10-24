Read full article on original website
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
These two strangers who found love in an elevator are getting married and it's adorable
'Everything just feels like this is the way it should be, and very natural and perfect, and all that stuff, and so looking back on how it all unfolded feels kind of surreal.'
Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless people but has no plans to stop: 'Humanity and kindness'
She was arrested and threatened with jail time, however, she still continues to feed the people in need in any way possible.
4-year-old saves mom's life a day after learning how to call paramedics: 'He's my little hero'
Wendy had taught her son to call emergency services just a day before she suddenly took ill.
'Kindhearted' teacher shielded her students and helped them escape before getting killed in shooting
'She was kindhearted. She was sweet. She always made you laugh even when you weren’t trying to laugh.'
Serious news anchors goofing around during commercial break with special handshake will make your day
Although the YouTube video is more than a decade old, Robert Jordan and Jackie Bange continued with the adorable handshake up until Jordan's retirement.
Adorable wife pranks husband with 'wrong' cookie cake after he cleared his bar exam
'I never doubted him, you know, but I wanted to make sure I had my bases covered and we were gonna celebrate with cookie cake, no matter what.'
Man makes 97-year-old veteran's 'dream come true' by taking him to an NFL game
Garza also made him meet his favorite NFL player who gave him a signed custom jersey.
Grandparents get very emotional after girl reveals she tattooed their names in their handwriting
Agustina Wetzel asked her grandparents to sign on a paper before getting it tattooed on herself as a tribute.
AP PHOTOS: Alaska village still home despite climate threat
SHISHMAREF, Alaska (AP) — “Home sweet home.” That’s how Helen Kakoona calls her Alaska Native village of Shishmaref when asked what it means to live on a remote barrier island near the Arctic Circle. Her home and the traditional lifestyle kept for thousands of years is...
Counselor explains why there's a disconnect between most elderly parents and their children
Janet's video focuses on the emotional neglect in the parent-child relationships of her generation.
This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.
Vaquitas are little porpoises that live in the northern area of the Gulf of California. Due to overfishing, they are almost extinct.
Students and staff cheer their school cafeteria manager who passed her test to become a US citizen
It is definitely a moment of celebration for immigrants when they manage to get US citizenship, especially in the purview of the difficulties many immigrants of color have had in accessing naturalization. A heartwarming video was trending after it was posted on Reddit's popular subreddit r/MadeMeSmile a day ago, already garnering about 50,000 upvotes. The video, titled, "Students and staff at an Oklahoma elementary school lined the hallways to cheer for their school cafeteria manager who passed her test to become a U.S. citizen," showcased the cafeteria manager carrying a small US Flag and tearing up as students of the school cheered her for the accomplishment.
Musk to provide choice in different versions of Twitter
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets,. Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.
Inside the world of real-life vampires in New Orleans and Atlanta
Human vampires exist, and they're fairly different from the fictional ones we know. Their definitions of vampirism vary, but they ultimately subvert social norms while also finding community. Self-identified vampires in New Orleans and Atlanta open up about the communities they've built and what they want the rest of us to know about their unique way of life.
Teacher instructs students to make fun 'anti-cheating' hats for exams and students go all out
'Seeing the hats made by my classmates was hilarious. The mood inside the classroom changed from intense to exciting.'
Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom
'If your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl.'
Man visits grandparents two years after a serious accident and their reaction will melt your heart
Rubèn Nova Fernández, a former footballer, suffered a serious spinal injury due to a motorcycle accident and now has to use a wheelchair.
Viral video of rival baby beavers and their human minder is the best dam news around
The way little Nibi hauls stick in front of the door is too much.
Twitter could split into strands allowing users to stage rows, Elon Musk says
The billionaire owner suggests the platform could have different video game-style modes, including a ‘player versus player’
