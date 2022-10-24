ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Students and staff cheer their school cafeteria manager who passed her test to become a US citizen

It is definitely a moment of celebration for immigrants when they manage to get US citizenship, especially in the purview of the difficulties many immigrants of color have had in accessing naturalization. A heartwarming video was trending after it was posted on Reddit's popular subreddit r/MadeMeSmile a day ago, already garnering about 50,000 upvotes. The video, titled, "Students and staff at an Oklahoma elementary school lined the hallways to cheer for their school cafeteria manager who passed her test to become a U.S. citizen," showcased the cafeteria manager carrying a small US Flag and tearing up as students of the school cheered her for the accomplishment.
EDMOND, OK
CNN

Inside the world of real-life vampires in New Orleans and Atlanta

Human vampires exist, and they're fairly different from the fictional ones we know. Their definitions of vampirism vary, but they ultimately subvert social norms while also finding community. Self-identified vampires in New Orleans and Atlanta open up about the communities they've built and what they want the rest of us to know about their unique way of life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy