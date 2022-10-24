Interview: Charter Communications, Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery, Tana Rucker, and how communication through technology can elevate brands

Yohana, the personal concierge service launched in Seattle by a robotics pioneer juggling life as a busy mom, is expanding nationwide. Founder and CEO Yoky Matsuoka debuted Yohana in September 2021 as a way to help families manage ever-growing to-do lists. The service’s membership plan matches users with a real human assistant and others who can help with everything from planning parties to booking reservations to signing up kids for sports teams. It’s all buoyed by behind-the-scenes data and automation.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO