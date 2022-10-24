Interview: Charter Communications, Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery, Tana Rucker, and how communication through technology can elevate brands

Read full article on original website
Needl, a YC startup based in Seattle, raises $2.5M to build ‘a search bar for your entire life’
Needl, a Seattle startup building a personal search product that pulls information from across different web apps, raised $2.5 million. The company, which just graduated from Y Combinator, aims to help people quickly find files, documents, or messages. “We’ve essentially built a single search bar for your entire life,” said...
Tech Moves: Microsoft leader Joe Belfiore to retire; Fabric adds CPO; Mariners hire Expedia exec
Joe Belfiore, a corporate vice president at Microsoft who first joined the tech giant 32 years ago, is retiring. Belfiore announced the news Thursday in a tweet. He is staying at the company until next summer to help with the transition and he’ll focus on his family after departing.
Exclusive: Google quietly acquired a Seattle digital health startup that built an app to monitor breathing
Google’s got a thing for Seattle health tech startups. The tech giant acquired Sound Life Sciences, a small University of Washington spinout that developed an app to monitor breathing, GeekWire has learned. A Google spokesperson confirmed the purchase of the company on Tuesday. Google did not provide additional information...
Amazon CFO says tech giant is preparing for ‘what could be a slower growth period’
Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos last week issued a warning sign of sorts, tweeting that “the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.”. It seems Amazon is following that mantra to some extent with ongoing inflation and recessionary fears. Speaking to reporters following Amazon’s...
Microsoft shares latest data on workforce diversity and pay equity across roles
Microsoft’s newly released Diversity and Inclusion Report shows some of its biggest gains yet in Black and African American as well as Hispanic and Latinx employee numbers. Women working for Microsoft’s core business worldwide total 30.7% of the population, up from 26.6% in 2018. The fourth annual report...
Reach the right candidates: Get to know GeekWork
Struggling to fill key technical roles? Need help telling your recruiting story?. GeekWork, a new division of GeekWire, is here to help. A full service recruiting engine for your growing company, GeekWork connects hiring teams with high-quality engineers, developers, designers, project managers and other key technical workers. But GeekWork does...
After Seattle launch, personal concierge service Yohana goes nationwide to help more busy families
Yohana, the personal concierge service launched in Seattle by a robotics pioneer juggling life as a busy mom, is expanding nationwide. Founder and CEO Yoky Matsuoka debuted Yohana in September 2021 as a way to help families manage ever-growing to-do lists. The service’s membership plan matches users with a real human assistant and others who can help with everything from planning parties to booking reservations to signing up kids for sports teams. It’s all buoyed by behind-the-scenes data and automation.
Amazon is dramatically slowing its hiring pace
Amazon’s hiring spree during the pandemic has come to an end as the tech giant looks to curb expenses amid slowing demand and rising costs across its business. The company’s headcount grew by 21,000 employees during the third quarter, as revealed in its most recent earnings report. That...
Microsoft’s headcount growth in current quarter will be ‘minimal’ as it aims to control costs
Microsoft added a record number of employees at the end of its most recent fiscal year, ended June 30. But now the company is putting the brakes on hiring as it deals with various macroeconomic headwinds. The company reported its slowest year-over-year revenue growth in five years as part of...
How the economy is hitting the Amazon and Microsoft clouds, and what they’re doing about it
After soaring during the pandemic, the cloud is getting dragged down by the economy, and both of the Seattle region’s tech giants are feeling the impact. Microsoft said its Azure cloud infrastructure and platform business grew 35% year-over-year in the quarter, missing analyst expectations. That compared with 40% year-over-year growth in Q2. The broader Microsoft Cloud, which also includes applications, grew 24%, down from 36% growth a year ago.
Tech earnings just flopped. From Amazon to Meta and Microsoft, here are the biggest takeaways
Experts break down what the recent earnings disappointments mean and what to know, covering names like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.
Amazon readies 172,000-square-foot Kirkland factory to build Kuiper satellites
Amazon says it’ll open a 172,000-square-foot production facility in Kirkland, Wash., to manufacture thousands of satellites for its Project Kuiper broadband internet constellation. The factory will eventually turn out one to three satellites per day, Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president for devices and services, said today during a...
