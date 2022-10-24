ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Video: Dog runs through Mexican town with human head found at ATM

Video circulating on social media showed a stray dog running in a street in north-central Mexico with a human head in its jaws, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, police in the town of Monte Escobedo confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Citing a “law enforcement official who was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy