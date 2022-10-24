Read full article on original website
BBC
Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed
Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
Hundreds more homeless families rehoused outside local area in England
Hundreds more homeless households across England are being uprooted and rehoused miles from their jobs and schools amid mounting concern about the legality of the practice and the number of lives it is disrupting. Figures obtained by the Guardian under freedom of information (FoI) reveal more than 6,000 households were...
BBC
Railway treat for young Stourport food bank fundraiser
An eight-year-old fundraiser from Worcestershire has been rewarded with a VIP visit to a heritage railway. Corey has been supporting the Food Share Wyre Forest Project and recently completed a 10-mile (16km) walk for the charity, raising £920. Severn Valley Railway (SVR) gave him a special reception, took him...
BBC
Kent Arriva bus drivers' half-term strike suspended
A strike by Arriva bus drivers due to take place over the half-term school holidays in Kent has been suspended, the Unite union has said. About 600 drivers were due to begin five days of strike action from Monday. The strike has been suspended while workers are balloted on a...
BBC
Article: published on 27 October 2022
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
A canal walk to a great pub: the Aqueduct Inn, Llangollen, Wales
It’s not on every walk you see boats float across the sky. The Pontcysyllte aqueduct, and the detour along Offa’s Dyke Path, are worth pondering over a fine pint
BBC
Social housing shortage: Family fear being split up
"All my kids have ever known is here," says Sarah from Anglesey. Sarah and her husband Geraint fear having to split their family of eight up or move as far as Scotland as they struggle to find affordable housing. She said all the council can offer is a hostel, B&B,...
BBC
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
BBC
Cowbridge roundabout where biker died dangerous - coroner
A roundabout junction where a motorcyclist died seems to be dangerous and could lead to more deaths if it is not made safer, a coroner has warned. An inquest on Matthew Rouch, 41, found he probably approached the new junction near Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, too quickly. But the coroner...
BBC
Plan to reopen Ivanhoe Line backed by businesses
A bid to reopen a passenger railway line which was closed as part of the Beeching cuts has been backed by business leaders. The Ivanhoe Line, between Burton-upon-Trent and Leicester, was closed to passenger trains in the 1960s. A campaign to restore the 31-mile (50km) route saw it selected as...
BBC
New train named after Hull's fundraising Bee Lady
A pensioner who collected more than £125,000 for charity while dressed as a giant bee has had a train named in her honour. Jean Bishop, who died last year aged 99, spent more than 30 years rattling her tin and urging people to donate to Age UK. Hull Trains...
BBC
Cardiff: Dog covered in glass as rock smashes car window
A motorist has told of his shock after a rock was hurled from a bridge, smashing the car's rear window. Carl Harris's alsatian Waldo, who was sitting in the rear of the Audi, was covered in shards of glass. Mr Harris said the outcome could have been worse had he...
BBC
Residents return to Shrewsbury flats after flood defence work
Residents at a flooded block of flats in Shrewsbury have returned home after defence work was carried out. Shropshire Council has spent £75,000 on flood defences at Coton Manor after the serious flooding in February. Tia-Louise Williamson had to leave her ground floor flat for six months, but is...
BBC
Closed Swindon store could have alcohol licence removed
A Swindon shop that was temporarily closed after illegal tobacco was found to be stored there could have its alcohol licence revoked. Swindon Borough Council's licensing committee is due to review Polo Market's licence, held by Saman Sabouri, on Monday. The council last week gained a court order to close...
