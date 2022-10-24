Loewe perfumes‘ make its official American debut with the launch of its first beauty hall in New York City at Bergdorf Goodman. Capturing the essence of sustainability and nature, the store presents an innovative and immersive scent experience while expressing a botanical archive that showcases the complete collection of Loewe Botanical Rainbow fragrances and the Loewe home scents range. Loewe’s Botanical Rainbow fragrances is a vibrant collection of genderless scents that encompasses a myriad of emotions, moods and attitudes, as well as masculine, feminine and universal scents. Each perfume is inspired by an element or phenomenon found in nature, also reflected in the color of its bottle — a distinctive block-shaped design originated by Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO