Hypebae
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
Hypebae
ROTATE Reworks Its Most Iconic Dresses in Latest Capsule
Having recently launched a ski-themed collection, Copenhagen-based label ROTATE is back with a limited-edition capsule celebrating its roots. The Danish brand helmed by Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir dug into its archives, paying homage to its most iconic dress designs since its inception. Dubbed “ICONS,” the range features 11 styles that are reworked versions of the original designs.
Hypebae
Veja and Amélie Pichard Unveil a Sustainable Outdoors-Inspired Sneaker
Instagram-favorite sneaker brand Veja has teamed up with Amélie Pichard to release an outdoors-inspired sneaker crafted from sustainable ingredients like sugar cane, rice waste, recycled polyester and organic cotton. The collaborative effort delivers an adventure-ready show with a chunky sole, designed to tackle all types of terrain. The innovative...
Hypebae
Jordan Brand Brings Lavender to Its Platform AJ1
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate or “LV8” is on a hot streak. After donning a “Lucky Green” colorway complete with charm details and a tear-away metallic silver iteration, the platform sneaker is back in a pastel hue. The silhouette itself is a reimagining of the Air...
Hypebae
Veilance Unveils Women's FW22 Outerwear Collection
Owned by Arc’teryx, Veilance has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection, just in time for cold temperatures. Grounded in a distinctly modern and elegant aesthetic, Veilance delivers coats and jackets designed to endure the elements, while merging function with form. Standouts include the Barbie pink Conduit Down Jacket. The puffer provides maximum warmth within its cropped silhouette. Oversized baffling and a mini-rep outer result in a textured feel. Storm Cuffs seal out drafts preventing the chilly winter air from creeping inside your jacket, whereas Down Composite Mapping™ creates synthetic insulation in moisture-prone areas, keeping you complete covered.
Hypebae
The Kardashian-Jenner Clan and Judith Leiber Drop Holiday Handbag Collection
Luxury brand Judith Leiber has teamed up with the most famous holiday lovers, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, unveiling a special handbag collaboration. As we’ve been watching the loving family’s lavish Christmas and New Year’s festivities for years, we know they are the de facto celebrity experts on all things merry.
Hypebae
Christopher Kane's More Joy Unveils Another Striking Le Specs Collab
Australian eyewear brand Le Specs has tapped Christopher Kane‘s vibrant counterpart,. , for a second sunglasses collaboration, introducing a range of colorful hues for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The new offering features the classic Edition I frames, reimagined in six striking colorways of yellow, pink and green frames, alongside...
Hypebae
Take a Look at the Complete Nike Valentine's Day 2023 Collection
Nike continues its tradition of Valentine’s Day-themed models with a three-part collection celebrating the beloved holiday. Given the popularity of the silhouette, the Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” is bound to be the most popular of the pack, sporting the collection’s signature “Pale Ivory,” “Medium Soft Pink” and “Night Maroon” color story.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Hypebae
Resale Platforms Like Rebag and The RealReal Are Not Accepting Ye-Related Products
Bad news for those who have been trying to sell off their YEEZY and Ye-related products — major resale platforms like Rebag and The RealReal are no longer accepting any items tied to the rapper. The RealReal took to Instagram to announce its latest update. “Since our founding, we’ve...
Hypebae
Gucci Drops Limited-Edition ŌURA Ring
Gucci and ŌURA are back with their limited-edition ring, just in time for the holidays. For fitness and fashion lovers alike Gucci x ŌURA’s ring brings the two worlds together as the state of the art ring measures the wearer’s health data. Despite its sleek and...
Hypebae
Coperni's FW22 Swipe Bag Campaign Is Modeled by Babies
Coperni — the brand that took Paris Fashion Week by storm by spray-painting a dress onto Bella Hadid — has launched a Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for its bestselling Swipe Bag. Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch with styling by Helena Tejedor, art direction by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai,...
Hypebae
NIINFA Sculptural Bags Are Forged Weapons for the Divine Feminine
Mexican designer Patricia Garate, whose creative practice revolves around wearable sculptural handbags, has released her first accessories line, NIINFA. Carefully handcrafted in a small foundry outside of Mexico City, NIINFA explores feminine power and mystique justice through a poetic visual language that can often be perceived as monstrous or chthonic.
Hypebae
Loewe Perfumes’ Opens Its First U.S. Store in New York City
Loewe perfumes‘ make its official American debut with the launch of its first beauty hall in New York City at Bergdorf Goodman. Capturing the essence of sustainability and nature, the store presents an innovative and immersive scent experience while expressing a botanical archive that showcases the complete collection of Loewe Botanical Rainbow fragrances and the Loewe home scents range. Loewe’s Botanical Rainbow fragrances is a vibrant collection of genderless scents that encompasses a myriad of emotions, moods and attitudes, as well as masculine, feminine and universal scents. Each perfume is inspired by an element or phenomenon found in nature, also reflected in the color of its bottle — a distinctive block-shaped design originated by Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson.
Hypebae
Nike Celebrates the LGBTQIA+ Community With "Be True" SB Dunk
To coincide with Pride Month, Nike dressed the Dunk Low in a multicolor palette, releasing it alongside similarly themed Cortez and Oneonta sandals. The brand’s “Be True” collection has since grown to include a Nike SB Dunk Low with a colorful upper. Bright yellow covers the toe overlay and laces, while a lavender/pink gradient wraps the sneaker’s heel. Artistic figurines land on the sneaker’s rear panels, culminating with a sunburst design at the heel.
Hypebae
Balenciaga's New Coat Proves That Real Leather is Dead
Allow Balenciaga to introduce you to the future of fashion with its new EPHEA coat, made from an innovative material derived from mushroom. First introduced during the brand’s Winter 2022 showcase as the Maxi Hooded Wrap Coat, the garment marks the first time that this particular plant-based substance has been applied to a fashion garment. We’ve seen it before with Stella McCartney’s Frayme Mylo bag, released earlier this year, but Balenciaga’s coat offers a higher level of craftsmanship in terms of its volume and thickness.
Hypebae
Thai Transgender Woman Buys Miss Universe Contest for $20M USD
Once co-owned by Donald Trump, the Miss Universe Organization has been bought by Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, a transgender woman who owns JKN Global Group, one of Thailand‘s biggest media companies. The latest move comes as the Miss Universe contest pushes to become more inclusive. Jakrajutatip shared in a statement,...
Hypebae
The Best New Beauty Launches of October 2022
The last months of the year are big for beauty brands — however, October is significantly special. October not only means Halloween, but some of the biggest launches across the haircare, makeup, fragrance, skincare and body care hit the market along with early holiday and Black Friday sales. October...
Hypebae
Aesop's Free Queer Library Lands in Hong Kong
After opening in London, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and Osaka, Aesop has now landed in Hong Kong for its free Queer Library celebrating LGBTQIA+ authors and their books. The library has taken over Aesop’s Hong Kong store located on Gough Street, featuring 45 titles curated by the brand’s local staff and ZtoryTeller, a Hong Kong-based platform. Like previous renditions of the pop-up, visitors are offered one book of their choice from the library without any purchase required.
