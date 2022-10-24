Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Companies’ ’deforestation-free’ supply chain pledges have barely impacted forest clearance in the Amazon
More companies must make and implement zero-deforestation supply chain commitments in order to significantly reduce deforestation and protect diverse ecosystems, say researchers. Zero-deforestation pledges are a great first step, but they need to be implemented to have an effect on forests. Rachael Garrett. Corporate pledges not to buy soybeans produced...
myscience.org
Glowing fossils: fluorescence reveals colour patterns of earliest scallops
Göttingen University geobiologist discovers diversity of patterns in 240 million-year-old seashells. UV light makes it possible to see intricate structures of fossils that are barely visible in normal daylight. This method has often been used on the fossilised seashells from the Earth’s current geological era to reveal patterns of colour that had long since faded away. Now, research by a scientist from the University of Göttingen shows that fluorescent colour patterns can even be found in shells that are around 240 million years old, from the Earth’s Mesozoic Era. This makes them the oldest fluorescent colour patterns found so far. The results of this study have been published in the journal Palaeontology.
myscience.org
Synthetic firefly glow lights new path to disease detection
A Curtin University-led research team has found a way to synthetically create a firefly’s ’glow’ that could have positive impacts on the access to medical light-imaging tools used to detect tumours and other diseases. Fireflies emit their ’glow’ due to a natural chemical reaction that happens in...
myscience.org
Fighting tumours with magnetic bacteria
Researchers at ETH Zurich are planning to use magnetic bacteria to fight cancerous tumours. They have now found a way for these microorganisms to effectively cross blood vessel walls and subsequently colonise a tumour. Scientists around the world are researching how anti-cancer drugs can most efficiently reach the tumours they...
myscience.org
Nova Systems and ICRAR Curtin partner on new Space Domain Awareness technology
The Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) has teamed with Australian-owned company Nova Systems to prototype a new facility for Space Domain Awareness. The formal partnership will deliver a prototype passive array radar system, which can locate and track satellites and space junk orbiting...
myscience.org
’Grätzel’ solar cells achieve a new record
Scientists at EPFL have increased the power conversion efficiency of dye-sensitized solar cells ("Grätzel cells") beyond 15% in direct sunlight and 30% in ambient light conditions. Mesoscopic dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs) were invented in 1990s by Brian O’Regan and Michael Grätzel, taking on the latter’s name - the world-famous...
Comments / 0