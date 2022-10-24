My! My! My! There sure are a lot of people here who have sat in on actual classrooms to know exactly what we are teaching. I will give you a hint. Most of us don't have time to indoctrinate anyone. My character would not allow me to do that. My day is full enough with trying to get kids to pay attention and learn academics. Keep on throwing those stones. They bounce right back off of me. I bust my butt SEVEN days a week preparing for my kids in class and doing general extra required. Until you step into a classroom, please stop lumping all teachers in with what some might be doing. We still say the Pledges daily. I am thankful to be an American...and a Texan!
After seeing purported teachers who have basicly stated they will teach kids about all sorts of depravity, they are no longer teachers, they are INDOCTRINATION FACILITATORS!!
respect is earned not given....there are plenty of good teachers out there, they just don't speak out against their radical fringe lefties so we get Weingarten in cahoots with the CDC to shut down schools devastating our educational outcomes...I respect any teacher that works tirelessly day in and day out to educate, but they loose me at the indoctrination BS
