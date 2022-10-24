Read full article on original website
Magma on Mars likely
Until now, Mars has been generally considered a geologically dead planet. An international team of researchers led by ETH Zurich now reports that seismic signals indicate vulcanism still plays an active role in shaping the Martian surface. Why study the terrestrial neighbour?. Exploring Earth’s planetary neighbours is no easy task....
What seismic waves reveal about Martian crust
Following two large meteorite impacts on Mars, researchers have observed, for the first time, seismic waves propagating along the surface of a planet other than Earth. The data from the marsquakes was recorded by NASA’s InSight lander and analysed at ETH Zurich in collaboration with the InSight Science Team. It provides new insights into the structure of the Martian crust.
NASA’s Lunar Flashlight Ready to Search for the Moon’s Water Ice
Set for a November launch, the small satellite mission will use lasers to search for water ice inside the darkest craters at the Moon’s South Pole. It’s known that water ice exists below the lunar regolith (broken rock and dust), but scientists don’t yet understand whether surface ice frost covers the floors inside these cold craters. To find out, NASA is sending Lunar Flashlight , a small satellite (or SmallSat) no larger than a briefcase. Swooping low over the lunar South Pole, it will use lasers to shed light on these dark craters - much like a prospector looking for hidden treasure by shining a flashlight into a cave. The mission will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in mid-November.
NASA and ESA Agree on Next Steps to Return Mars Samples to Earth
The agency’s Perseverance rover will establish the first sample depot on Mars. The next step in the unprecedented campaign to return scientifically selected samples from Mars was made on Oct. 19 with a formal agreement between NASA and its partner ESA (European Space Agency). The two agencies will proceed with the creation of a sample tube depot on Mars. The sample depot, or cache, will be at "Three Forks," an area located near the base of an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater.
Astronomy: Observation puzzles researchers
Finding cannot be explained by classical assumptions. Study under the leadership of the University of Bonn. An international team of astrophysicists has made a puzzling discovery while analyzing certain star clusters. The University of Bonn played a major role in the study. The finding challenges Newton’s laws of gravity, the researchers write in their publication. Instead, the observations are consistent with the predictions of an alternative theory of gravity. However, this is controversial among experts. The results have now been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Epic meteoroid impact on Mars
NASA instruments have detected a Mars meteoroid impact that left a crater one and a half times the size of Trafalgar Square. It is the largest crater-forming impact ever observed in the solar system. The van-sized space rock weighed 200 tonnes and produced a blast zone around the crater equivalent in size to the area inside London’s M25 motorway.
Glowing fossils: fluorescence reveals colour patterns of earliest scallops
Göttingen University geobiologist discovers diversity of patterns in 240 million-year-old seashells. UV light makes it possible to see intricate structures of fossils that are barely visible in normal daylight. This method has often been used on the fossilised seashells from the Earth’s current geological era to reveal patterns of colour that had long since faded away. Now, research by a scientist from the University of Göttingen shows that fluorescent colour patterns can even be found in shells that are around 240 million years old, from the Earth’s Mesozoic Era. This makes them the oldest fluorescent colour patterns found so far. The results of this study have been published in the journal Palaeontology.
Haunting Portrait: NASA’s Webb Reveals Dust, Structure in Pillars of Creation
The observatory’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) provides a different view of the famous pillars, revealing young stars that have not yet cast off their dusty "cloaks." This is not an ethereal landscape of time-forgotten tombs. Nor are these soot-tinged fingers reaching out. These pillars, flush with gas and dust, enshroud stars that are slowly forming over many millennia. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has snapped this eerie, extremely dusty view of the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared light - showing us a new view of a familiar landscape.
A faster experiment to find and study topological materials
Using machine learning and simple X-ray spectra, researchers can uncover compounds that might enable next-generation computer chips or quantum devices. Topological materials, an exotic class of materials whose surfaces exhibit different electrical or functional properties than their interiors, have been a hot area of research since their experimental realization in 2007 - a finding that sparked further research and precipitated a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2016. These materials are thought to have great potential in a variety of fields, and might someday be used in ultraefficient electronic or optical devices, or key components of quantum computers.
Finding the unknown processes of the evolutionary history of green lizards in the Mediterranean
The evolutionary clade and biodiversity of green lizards of the genera Lacerta and Timon —reptiles common in the Mediterranean basin and surrounding areas of the European continent, North Africa and Asia— have never been studied in detail from the perspective of historical biogeography. Now, a paper published in the Journal of Biogeography presents a new scenario for deciphering the potential evolutionary processes that have acted —separately or together— to give rise to the biodiversity of species in this group in Mediterranean ecosystems.
Freigeist Fellowship for Exploration of the Early Universe
What did the Universe look like more than 12 billion years ago when the first galaxies were forming? To tackle this early cosmic epoch a new junior research group started work this October at Heidelberg University’s Institute for Theoretical Physics. Led by Dr Caroline Heneka, the research team will connect modern machine learning methods and artificial intelligence with large-scale intensity mapping measurements at multiple wavelengths or colours. The primary goal is an integrated understanding of astrophysical processes and cosmology at play during this early epoch of our Universe. The Volkswagen Foundation is supporting the studies of the cosmologist and astrophysicist with a Freigeist Fellowship for six years, which comes with funding totalling approximately 1.1 million euros.
Inspired by nature: Making bacteria ’mute’
Nanoparticles of cerium dioxide intervene like natural enzymes in biological processes and alter signal molecules / Formation of biofilms is prevented. Bacteria love moist surfaces. Once they have settled there, they do not live as solitary organisms but form larger communities that are surrounded by a protective film. These biofilms can be found on various surfaces, for example in the home on light switches, in the bathroom, on toys or keyboards, on shopping carts or ATMs that many people touch with their hands. This can lead to contact infections. The germs, for example the pathogenic germ Pseudomonas aeruginosa, are often persistent and defy the body’s own defenses or chemical biocides. Current research approaches are therefore trying to prevent or at least make bacterial colonization of material surfaces more difficult. A team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Federal Institute of Hydrology (BfG) in Koblenz has now developed a new approach using ceria nanoparticles.
Synthetic firefly glow lights new path to disease detection
A Curtin University-led research team has found a way to synthetically create a firefly’s ’glow’ that could have positive impacts on the access to medical light-imaging tools used to detect tumours and other diseases. Fireflies emit their ’glow’ due to a natural chemical reaction that happens in...
River longer than the Thames beneath Antarctic ice sheet could affect ice loss
An unexpected river under the Antarctic ice sheet affects the flow and melting of ice, potentially accelerating ice loss as the climate warms. The 460km-long river is revealed in a new study, which details how it collects water at the base of the Antarctic ice sheet from an area the size of Germany and France combined. Its discovery shows the base of the ice sheet has more active water flow than previously thought, which could make it more susceptible to changes in climate.
The Sun Is 'Smiling' In Viral NASA Picture
The astonishing image was captured by the space agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.
Science in Motion: Nano-Materials to Make Better Light Sensors
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory staff scientist Maurice Garcia-Sciveres is leading a collaboration with other Berkeley Lab scientists, and researchers from UC Berkeley and Sandia National Laboratories, to develop powerful light-sensing microchips. The team is leveraging their expertise in nano-materials and integrated circuit design to develop new materials and techniques for...
Gift from Schmidt Futures to spark a revolution in AI-based STEM research at the University of Toronto
With the goal of accelerating scientific research through the application of artificial intelligence, Schmidt Futures is investing $148-million in nine global universities, including the University of Toronto. The announcement launches the Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship, a program of Schmidt Futures. A large-scale initiative supporting the...
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with immune system diseases
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
Engineering for change
Waterloo Engineering hosts first IBET conference to boost academic diversity. Waterloo Engineering proudly hosted the inaugural conference this week for a fellowship program that was created to boost representation of Black and Indigenous scholars in engineering and technology disciplines. The two-day event brought together IBET Momentum fellows and faculty members...
NASA Continues Psyche Asteroid Mission
The mission team continues to complete testing of the spacecraft’s flight software in preparation for the 2023 launch date. NASA announced Friday the agency decided its Psyche mission will go forward, targeting a launch period opening on Oct. 10, 2023. Earlier this year, Psyche missed its planned 2022 launch...
