Nanoparticles of cerium dioxide intervene like natural enzymes in biological processes and alter signal molecules / Formation of biofilms is prevented. Bacteria love moist surfaces. Once they have settled there, they do not live as solitary organisms but form larger communities that are surrounded by a protective film. These biofilms can be found on various surfaces, for example in the home on light switches, in the bathroom, on toys or keyboards, on shopping carts or ATMs that many people touch with their hands. This can lead to contact infections. The germs, for example the pathogenic germ Pseudomonas aeruginosa, are often persistent and defy the body’s own defenses or chemical biocides. Current research approaches are therefore trying to prevent or at least make bacterial colonization of material surfaces more difficult. A team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Federal Institute of Hydrology (BfG) in Koblenz has now developed a new approach using ceria nanoparticles.

1 DAY AGO