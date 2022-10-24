Read full article on original website
Imperial experts included in £15m funding for speculative engineering research
Five researchers from Engineering and Natural Sciences are among those who have received funding from the EPSRC New Horizons initiative. The initiative, which is run by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation , is providing £15 million investment to support 77 new research projects.
Climate protection benefits the economy
While the economic impacts of climate policy are generally perceived as costs, Anthony Patt proposes the opposite perspective. For Switzerland, converting the energy system and reaching the net-zero target may net benefit the economy, he finds. Until recently, it appeared that the transition to clean energy would come at a...
Broadening skills for a changing workforce
The COVID pandemic has highlighted rapid shifts in where, when and how Australians work, and universities have an important role in ensuring graduates are ready for a future of continuing change. This is the message that will be delivered at The University of Queensland’s Teaching and Learning Week , by...
Companies’ ’deforestation-free’ supply chain pledges have barely impacted forest clearance in the Amazon
More companies must make and implement zero-deforestation supply chain commitments in order to significantly reduce deforestation and protect diverse ecosystems, say researchers. Zero-deforestation pledges are a great first step, but they need to be implemented to have an effect on forests. Rachael Garrett. Corporate pledges not to buy soybeans produced...
Engineering for change
Waterloo Engineering hosts first IBET conference to boost academic diversity. Waterloo Engineering proudly hosted the inaugural conference this week for a fellowship program that was created to boost representation of Black and Indigenous scholars in engineering and technology disciplines. The two-day event brought together IBET Momentum fellows and faculty members...
Barcelona hosts a COP27 university summit on the climate emergency
Institucional On 3 November, the University of Barcelona will host a university simulation of the United Nations Annual Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP27), organised together with PRIMA (a scientific innovation programme of the European Union and nineteen Mediterranean countries), the Vives University Network and Pompeu Fabra University. The meeting, which is open to undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students, will discuss various proposals aimed at mitigating and reducing the effects of climate change in the Mediterranean. This is a great opportunity to raise awareness among students of the need to adopt measures and take action regarding the climate crisis. PRIMA will publish the proposals and conclusions reached by the students in Barcelona at the actual COP27 summit, which will take place in Sharm al-Sheikh (Egypt) from 6 to 18 November.
Inspiring personal and professional growth
Alumni-founded company 10KC takes in $75 million investment to expand offerings. The company well-known by university students and professionals for its unique approach to networking and mentorship is breaking new ground. 10KC , also known as Ten Thousand Coffees, is a mainstay for organizations and universities throughout Canada, matching employees...
How SEPT has been teaching business skills for 30 years
The SEPT Competence Center at Leipzig University recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. In this interview, Professor Utz Dornberger, who has headed SEPT since 2004, outlines how the Center supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) not only in Germany but also in the Global South. The Small Enterprise Promotion and Training...
Wastewater shows ’ice’ use increasing in Queensland
The University of Queensland has achieved 10 out of 11 subject areas in the world’s top 100 in the latest rankings. In Psychology, UQ improved 18 places to 28 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject. The University’s other top 50 subjects were Life Sciences, now...
Lasting reciprocity promotes cooperation
The behavioral strategy allows for mistakes and thus promotes cooperation. Understanding mutual cooperation is a key element in understanding how people work together. Whether it is friends doing favors for each other, animals exchanging food or aid, or nations coordinating policies, these are all essentially cooperative interactions. Such interactions require people to be willing to help others, but also to fight back when they are taken advantage of. But what rules ensure that cooperation can flourish without being exploited?
A front-row seat to a high-level talk on foreign affairs
- Some 15 students of UdeM’s CERIUM were able to attend an exchange today in Montreal between Canada’s Mélanie Joly and the U.S.’s Antony Blinken. On his first official visit to Canada since his appointment by U.S. president Joe Biden in early 2021, U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken was given a tour of Montreal today by his Canadian counterpart, foreign affairs minister Mélanie Joly.
University of Sussex rides high in new world sustainability rankings
The University of Sussex has been ranked third in the UK for sustainable institutions and 55 in the world for overall sustainability performance in the first ever QS Sustainability Rankings published today (Wednesday 26 October). Sussex’s Sustainability Strategy outlines the university’s vision to be one of the most sustainable universities...
Fighting Egypt’s plastic waste
When growing up in Cairo, plastic pollutants had a devastating impact upon Aya Al-Sharqawy and her family. It was the motivation she needed to tackle the crisis head on after Leeds. "As a child growing up in a slum area of Cairo, I remember piles of waste in the street,"...
Brazil on the wrong track
To protect tropical forests in Brazil, commodities traders have made voluntary commitments to avoid buying soybeans grown in areas that have recently been deforested. Two new studies reveal just how inadequate these guidelines are in protecting Brazil from deforestation and assess the potential effect of implementing the commitments on a much larger scale.
Strengthening multicultural cooperation through research
As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many scholars and scientists have left the country. More than 30 Ukrainian researchers displaced by the war have temporarily joined the University of Luxembourg mainly as research fellows and in some cases under temporary contracts funded by the FNR. In this series of interviews, we briefly present the researchers and their work.
How empathy in changemaking can transform institutions
UC Berkeley business school faculty member Alex Budak’s changemaking ethos has inspired students on campus. His new book aims to do the same for others. The Berkeley Changemaker is a Berkeley News series highlighting innovative members of the campus community engaged in work and research that tackles society’s most pressing issues.
Pesticide innovation takes top prize at Collegiate Inventors Competition
Vishnu Jayaprakash SM ’19, PhD ’22 won for the AgZen-Cloak, an invention that makes pesticides stick to crops, minimizing pollution and water waste. On Oct. 12, MIT mechanical engineering alumnus Vishnu Jayaprakash SM ’19, PhD ’22 was named the first-place winner in the graduate category of the Collegiate Inventors Competition. The annual competition, which is organized by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, celebrates college and university student inventors. Jayaprakash won for his pesticide innovation AgZen-Cloak, which he developed while he was a student in the lab of Kripa Varanasi, a professor of mechanical engineering.
Lessons from Covid-19: a detailed roadmap to improve One Health approaches is available at last
Publication of the French Scientific Council on Covid-19 in the journal The Lancet . CIRAD press release on October 26, 2022. Effective future health operations and policy will rely on encompassing the interconnections between human, animal and ecosystem health. This is the decisive conclusion reached by the French Scientific Council on Covid-19, which includes Bruno Lina, University Professor and hospital practitioner (HCL/CIRI, VirPath team). They published a roadmap in The Lancet for the practical application of so-called "One Health" approaches.
Schmidt Futures selects Imperial for $148M initiative to accelerate AI research
Imperial College London and eight leading universities across the world will launch the next frontier of scientific discovery through AI. The Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship , a programme of Schmidt Futures , aims to accelerate the next scientific revolution by applying AI to research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It will drive breakthroughs across a range of scientific fields - from using AI to support the proof of new mathematical theorems, to automatic chemists, to helping produce and store energy more efficiently.
