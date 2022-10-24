Read full article on original website
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line. Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire. 7700 block Angus Drive, Google Maps screenshot. RMFire sounded a...
Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
Joplin area Trunk-or-Treat List and Kids Events
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is our growing list of Trunk-or-Treat and kids events for the 2022 season! These are in order. You can find the flyers below the list in order. 🎃 👉🏽 Click here for our Halloween Light List 🧟♀️ 👉🏼 Click here for our Spookhouse List OCT 27, THUR – Joplin High School – Family trick or treating...
15-year-old in critical condition, hit by car on Hwy 60
A 15-year-old Aurora, Missouri boy is in critical condition after a car hits him on Highway 60.
The Welch Girls: A look inside the decades-old Oklahoma cold case
PICHER, Okla. — After celebrating a birthday on an ordinary evening in December 1999, Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible spent the night at Ashley's home in Welch, Oklahoma. It was the last time the girls were seen alive. This is the story of the Welch Girls. Part I: The...
Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
MEDIA RELEASE – Pedestrian Hit & Run
At 1151 hours on October 28, 2022, Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department, the Pittsburg Fire Department, and Crawford County EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E 20th Street, in Pittsburg, in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. According to reports, a pewter-colored SUV was traveling westbound on 20th Street when it struck 43-year-old Melanie L ISHIMURA, of Pittsburg, and then immediately fled the area without stopping to render aid.
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
Neosho man pleads guilty, sentenced for child molestation
A Neosho man pleads guilty to Child Molestation (3rd Degree) and will spend time in jail.
Joplin law firm hands out sweaters to students
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin law firm is showing school spirit by visiting Irving Elementary and giving out new sweatshirts with Joplin Eagles logos. The donation program by Johnson, Vorhees, and Martucci has been going on for 11 years. They visit all of the Joplin elementary schools and give away sweatshirts to prepare kids for the winter season with the...
Police identify potential suspect for Hit-and-Run death of Aurora, Mo. man
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they identified a suspect who they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The Incident occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. The MSHP says Patrick E. Anderson, 38, was fatally wounded...
Pittsburg Police search for hit-and-run suspect
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A woman is in serious condition after a hit-and-run in Pittsburg. Authorities say an SUV hit 43-year-old Melanie Ishimura on the 1400 block of E 20th St. just before Noon Friday. They say the SUV immediately left the scene. Police describe it as a pewter-colored SUV and say it was traveling West. It appears to be an...
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
Joplin Christian-based, low-cost auto repair service has expanded
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Christian-based, low-cost, automotive repair service has gotten bigger. Higher Power Garage in Joplin has undergone a remodel. Thanks to several grants from area organizations, the business has been able to expand its community classroom area — and add new repair equipment to a part of the building that had only been used for storage.
