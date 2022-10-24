ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Says She Would “Lose Respect” For An Artist Who Doesn’t Sound The Same Live In Concert

I think if any current country artist can speak to the importance of vocals and how you sound live, it’s Carrie Underwood. She’s arguably the best female vocalist we’ve seen over the last 15 years in mainstream country (in my opinion, she is the best), and in a recent feature with Rolling Stone, she talked a little bit about why that aspect of music is so important to her.
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Vibe

Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample

Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'

Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...

