Daily Authority: Ex-Windows chief reminisces Windows 8, 10 years later
Talking Windows 8 after a decade, a new venture by the father of Android, and more tech news of the day. 🌅 Good morning, good people of tech. I started watching Andor on Disney Plus just yesterday and spent the entire night finishing all eight episodes available on the streaming platform. Isn’t it the best Star Wars show in a long time? Anyway, let’s get onto business with the big tech stories of the day.
Five years later, is eSIM finally ready to take on the world?
ESIM technology has reached an inflection point, but consumer education will be key for a successful transition. Smartphone technology follows an odd dichotomy. On the one hand, you’ve got bleeding-edge imaging credentials powering some of the best camera phones, more power than you can shake a stick at, and incredible fast-charging advancements. On the other hand, there are SIM card slots. It’s been five years since the advent of the eSIM card on smartphones, and yet the computer in our pockets is still tied down to a plastic tab that hasn’t changed all that much since its debut in 1991. What gives?
Google just made the Pixel 7 the first 64-bit-only Android phone
Say goodbye to 32-bit app support on the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now only support 64-bit apps. The Pixel 7 series is now the first Android phone to be 64-bit-only. This should provide a number of improvements like reduced memory usage and more security.
The Weekly Authority: Google's possible Pixel secret
Plus Musk's Twitter takeover, USB-C standards news, Xbox price hikes, cursed Halloween objects, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to a haunting edition of The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 218th edition here, with Google’s secret high-end Pixel phone, Musk’s Twitter takeover, USB-C standards news, and cursed Halloween objects…
How to enable or disable the Samsung Pay swipe up feature
Put a stop to accidentally launching Samsung Pay. Samsung Pay, or Samsung Wallet in specific markets, makes NFC-based mobile payments a breeze for anyone who owns a Samsung phone. One of its quick access features lets you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to launch the app, even from the lock screen. This makes it very easy to get to the app without numerous taps or by scrolling through the app drawer. It can get annoying quite quickly, though, especially if you use swipe gestures, as you might accidentally launch the app multiple times. If you’ve run into this problem, here’s how to disable the Samsung Pay swipe feature.
How to delete all photos on your iPhone
It's easy to hit the reset button and delete all those photos. Taking photos with our smartphones has become so commonplace and easy these days that it is easy to fill our camera rolls with hundreds or even thousands of photos without realizing it. If you see that you’ve fallen into this situation one day and want to delete all photos or photo albums on your iPhone to start again, we’ll show you how to do it. It’s easier than you might think. Just remember, though, that any deletions to your iPhone Photos app will wipe them from iCloud. So move any photos you want to keep off iCloud first.
Google Messages users stumble onto new security feature in the works
End-to-end encryption appears to be in the early stages of testing for group chats. Some Redditors unexpectedly got an encrypted message while participating in a large group chat. It was later discovered that group chat end-to-end encryption was enabled through Google Messages. It appears that group chat end-to-end encryption is...
Google says it's 'very comfortable' with Tensor not winning benchmarks
Google is “very comfortable” with Tensor chips not winning benchmarks, a company executive said. The director said Google benchmarks software workloads that will actually run on Pixel phones. Now, senior director of product management for Google Silicon Monika Gupta has spoken out about the Tensor line’s benchmark performance...
OnePlus offers vague timeline for its Android 13 beta rollout
OnePlus has released a roadmap for when its Android 13 beta is arriving. OnePlus has given us a roadmap for when it will release its beta version of Android 13. The timeline OnePlus provided is vague at best. The company says the stable version will be tuned according to beta...
How to edit a PDF on Android (for free)
Can you edit PDFs on Android? Yes, but there's a catch. Being able to edit PDF documents on the go is useful in so many situations. For example, if you’re at the doctor’s office and need to sign a document, you can quickly do so from your phone or tablet device. Now, it isn’t as simple as you might think. Many predatory apps allow you to save changes to your PDF as long as you sign up for a subscription or log into a paid account. That begs the question: is there a way to edit PDFs on Android for free?
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
Poll: What do you think of benchmark tests for smartphones?
Do you have a lot of faith in benchmark tests or is it quite the opposite?. Benchmark apps are one of the most frequently cited measurements of performance for smartphones today. These apps put phones through a series of workloads, testing the CPU, GPU, and/or overall system. However, we’re curious...
Xiaomi 13: Everything we know about Xiaomi's next flagship
From design and features to pricing and more, here's what we know about Xiaomi's flagships. Xiaomi is well known as a mid-range player, with its Redmi and Poco brands being the company’s bread and butter in terms of shipment volume. But the company has long offered flagship phones too, and the numbered (formerly Mi) series is its most prominent flagship line. The company launched the Xiaomi 12 series in global markets in early 2022, but what does it have in store for the Xiaomi 13 family? There are quite a few unconfirmed details right now, but here’s everything we know about the new flagship range.
We asked, you told us: Your Android phone definitely isn't rooted
Over three-quarters of polled readers don't have a rooted Android phone. Many Android phones can be rooted, giving you a greater level of access to the device. This opens the door for greater customization, more system-level tweaks, and a host of other benefits. We wanted to know how many Android...
Is your iPhone not connecting to Wi-Fi? Here's what to do
It can be really annoying when your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi. Especially if you’re in the middle of something extremely important, like binge-watching Game of Thrones. There are many possibilities as to why your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi — so many, in fact, that when we put them all together, we came up with a list of 13 different Wi-Fi troubleshooting options. We’ve gone from the easiest to the hardest, so hopefully, you won’t have to get to the end of the list and smash your Wi-Fi router with a hammer.
A guide to Google's Digital Wellbeing
Is your phone taking up too much of your time? Here's how to unplug. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into everything we do, it can sometimes distract us from the things that matter most to us. What was intended to be a tool to serve our needs can sometimes feel like the opposite; a stream of constant interruptions that demand our attention. Ideally, technology should improve life, not distract from it. Digital Wellbeing is a tool to help reduce the impact of devices and digital services on people’s mental, physical, social, and emotional health.
Tech earnings just flopped. From Amazon to Meta and Microsoft, here are the biggest takeaways
Experts break down what the recent earnings disappointments mean and what to know, covering names like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.
Bluetooth connection problems? Here are 11 fixes
Don't worry, we're here with solutions. Bluetooth has been around for well over 20 years and shows no signs of slowing down, despite more recent technologies snapping at its heels. You can connect Bluetooth headphones to a Pixel Watch, Fitbit, or Playstation. You can connect Alexa to Bluetooth speakers, and Bluetooth speakers to a TV. The two-decade-old technology can also be found in keyboards, gaming controllers, trackers, and dongles. But what do you do if you have Bluetooth connection problems? Even the most reliable, robust, mature technologies occasionally have off days. Below are 11 tips to try if your Bluetooth connection goes on the fritz.
Android Authority
Apple TV vs Fire TV: Which streaming platform is right for you?
Both companies want to sell you on a complete ecosystem. When you’re deciding on a media streamer, there are many potential directions to go, since a lot of tech giants want a piece of the pie. Two of the biggest contenders however are Apple and Amazon (via Fire TV), which naturally have their own strengths and weaknesses worth considering.
Android Authority
The Galaxy S22 is on course to make more cash than the S21
Samsung's latest foldable phones also delivered more sales growth compared to previous models. Samsung confirmed that the S22 series delivered more revenue growth this quarter than the S21 series. This suggests stronger sales or more premium models being sold compared to last year. “The Galaxy S22 series, launched in the...
