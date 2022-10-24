It's easy to hit the reset button and delete all those photos. Taking photos with our smartphones has become so commonplace and easy these days that it is easy to fill our camera rolls with hundreds or even thousands of photos without realizing it. If you see that you’ve fallen into this situation one day and want to delete all photos or photo albums on your iPhone to start again, we’ll show you how to do it. It’s easier than you might think. Just remember, though, that any deletions to your iPhone Photos app will wipe them from iCloud. So move any photos you want to keep off iCloud first.

2 DAYS AGO