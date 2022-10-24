Read full article on original website
Drakes Is Making Layering Sophisticated This Fall
London-based brand Drakes has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s bringing a slice of class to the winter season. Recently the label dropped its friends and family-orientated “Perennials” collection which featured a selection of heavy-set knitwear and tailored trousers. And while the brand is regularly rolling out high-quality garments, the label is also making trips across the pond to its newly-opened New York-based flagship store. However, the British imprint is now taking things back to basics with a varied collection packed with ribbed knitwear, tailored suits, and sharp-fitting shirts.
NILMANCE Builds on Its Performance Roots for Fall 2022
Returning back to its roots, NILMANCE has delivered its latest Fall 2022 collection centered around performance. Repositioning itself in its core design philosophy, the minimizing and maximizing of essential elements arrive in the presentation of its seasonal offerings. The Fall 2022 collection draws from the traditional navy uniforms of World...
Craghoppers’ FW22 Collection Is All About "Day Trippin’"
Yorkshire-based outerwear brand Craghoppers has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The collection is titled “Day Trippin’,” and it comes hot on the heels of the brand’s recent “Podium People” drop — which was a capsule that tilted toward a pastel-like color palette and incorporated darker sprinkles to represent the breezy colors that are associated with the winter season.
Longtime Partners Futura and Modernica Link Up for Fourth Furniture Collection
Futura and Modernica just get one another. With an assist from ICNCLST, they’ve pushed out three co-created collections since first linking in 2018. Now, they’re back for a fourth go-around with some striking offerings. Releasing as part of Modernica’s “Artist Series,” the pieces include a day bed sofa, Modernica’s familiar Ox chair and Split Rail chair, a dog bed and a custom pillow. They’re also extremely limited: each item is individually numbered from 5 to 50 and comes with a Futura plaque of authenticity. The custom Ox chairs are each hand-signed by Futura as well.
Nike Presents the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023
Beginning in 2004, and OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has worked together, raising nearly $31 million USD for the hospital since. A key aspect of the duo’s partnership is the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Program. Each year, a small group of OHSU Doernbecher patients teams up with Nike Employee Design volunteers to create inspiring footwear, apparel and equipment designs. These are auctioned as a fundraiser and later sold to the public in limited quantities.
Nouveau Project Launches Its Sophomore "Pronaos" Collection
NOUVEAU PROJECT is an emerging brand looking to combine traditional fashion with technical functional clothing and military uniforms in a mission to rekindle the relationship between humans and various natural scenes. The label was named after the international Art Nouveau movement, distinguishable via its undulating asymmetrical line and defined by its deliberate attempt at creating a new style, breaking down the distinction between fine arts and applied arts.
Kappa Drops Its New Collection for Holiday 2022
Changing up your gear during the holiday season typically involves layering with sweaters or putting on a warm coat. Kappa wants to add to that wardrobe mix by dropping its new “Holiday 2022” collection that features collegiate-inspired pieces and seasonal attire. The global sportswear brand has become known...
WISDOM® Previews Futuristic FW22 “X·VII” Lookbook
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, WISDOM® just released the lookbook for its latest “X·VII” collection. This time around, the Taiwanese label explores a virtual reality concept filled with imaginations for the future into its functional clothing line. The key message of the collection “LIVE IN FUTURE, BACK...
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Poster Book and New ‘Sphere’ Collection Pieces
Frank Ocean’s jewelry brand Homer just keeps on growing. Now, the energetic brand has launched a new poster book alongside three new jewelry pieces from its ‘Sphere’ collection. The XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay book features 14 13.5 x 19.5-inch posters and one 27 x...
Henbo Henning Unveils 'FLAME GHOST 1' Sneaker & Tattoo Flash Print with roosi
The tattoo artist discusses his first ever shoe covered with his signature monsters. Working out of the Good Luck NYC shop in Brooklyn, Henbo Henning is the tattoo artist known for his unique style that merges American and Japanese traditional motifs. Henbo recently unveiled his first-ever custom sneaker made in collaboration with Queens-based art collective, roosi. Entitled FLAME GHOST 1, the low-top silhouette features original custom artwork by the artist. Monsters from Japanese folklore, ghosts and amphibious creatures are scattered throughout the shoe.
Ciele Athletics and norda Reunite For 001 "Gravel" Collaboration
Montreal brethren Ciele Athletics and norda are out for a rip once again, joining forces for a new “Gravel” take on the 001 sneaker. Following up 2021’s Cooper’s Hawk-inspired colorway that the two created, the “Gravel” looks to the earth instead of the skies for inspiration — namely the gravel paths that distance-focused trail runners often traverse.
LMC Channels Free-Spirited Living in Latest FW22 Lookbook
Two months ago, Lost Management Cities, better known as LMC, previewed its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook, showing off a collection of urban and relaxed silhouettes that exude collegiate appeal. The latest and final drop of the collection consists of mostly thick, heavy outerwear, ranging from quilted and woolen varsity jackets to a plethora of knitwear.
Embrace Your Inner Tiger With Paraboot’s Latest Reims Shoe
French footwear specialist Paraboot has just presented its latest Reims shoe and it looks to embrace the spirit of the tiger. Recently, the shoe label has collaborated with the MLB and took inspiration from the New York Yankees — arguably the most recognizable and popular baseball team in the world. And with this in mind, this said collaboration showed that Paraboot isn’t afraid to experiment with its tailored designs that traditionally, would be worn in a contemporary fashion. That being said, Paraboot’s latest release stays in keeping with its experimental ways as it unveils a new “Lisse Noir/Poil Tigre” design.
Atelier100 Reveals First Collection from its Resident Designers
From stainless steel seating crafted from car exhausts to lighting fixtures that feature London’s paving stones – the debut collection from the Atelier100 designers has been unveiled and is now for sale. The launch reveals the first pieces to be created by 13 of the designers currently supported...
Percival and The Great Frog Hit The Field in Football-Themed Capsule
Hot off the heels of its recent collaboration with outerwear-focused heritage brand Lavenham, Percival continues to keep antics close to home by uniting with London-based jewelry imprint The Great Frog. The limited capsule collection sees the restless duo merge their genre-defying attitudes through a football-themed delivery that oozes with rock...
Forét Pre-Spring 2023 Will Make Your Seasonal Transition Easy
Established in 2014, emerging label Forét presents its pre-spring 2023 collection that delivers outdoor-ready essentials filled with seasonal richness. Based in Denmark, Forét’s latest offering sees the brand continue its journey into the wilderness, aiming to deliver a sense of outdoor flair to the staple wardrobe. The brand is grounded in simplicity, crafting sleek menswear with a touch of modern sophistication.
FRAME and Diemme’s Footwear Collaboration Will Take You From City to Mountaintop
Co-ed fashion label FRAME has tapped on Italian footwear craftsmen Diemme for a hiking boot collaboration that will take you from city to mountaintop in a flash. The pairing has crafted a multi-faceted mountaineering boot that receives a contemporary makeover, taking notes from aircraft engineering and gear worn by aerospace specialists. The raw silhouette also looks to early NASA prototypes, with the model giving off an experimental, extra-terrestrial feel.
Rick Owens Introduces "BABYGEO" Collection
After introducing Geobasket sneakers in 2021, designer Rick Owens is now introducing a full line dedicated to toddlers and kids. Dubbed “BABYGEO,” the collection is comprised of children’s sized takes on the eponymous label’s Fall/Winter 2022 “STROBE” collection. Rick Owens reveals that he created...
Get Your Hands on a Pair of Nike Air Max 95 Hand-Painted by Chrome Hearts' Own Matty Boy for $5,000 USD
Chrome Hearts and fans can now shell out $5,000 USD for an exclusive pair of classics that feature Matty Boy’s own hand-painted touches for the vault. The creative director has added his signature custom touch to a pair of Nike Air Max 95 that is now sold on luxury cosigner Justin Reed‘s site. Known to bring one-of-a-kind items to the market, Chrome Hearts’ Matt DiGiacomo has turned a classic into a rare drop, making the hand-painted shoe now a highly covetable piece.
Moncler and fragment design Are Set to Drop a GORE-TEX TrailGrip GTX High Hiking Boot
Footwear designer Nathan VanHook has just taken to Instagram to reveal an upcoming pair of TrailGrip GTX High hiking boots with. Taking on more of a traditional hiking boot colorway, the design sees light-brown nubuck uppers, red rope laces, D rings with lace hooks, and an articulated sole that packs an EVA midsole, TPU spoiler, a carbon fiber plate, and a special Vibram Megagrip rubber compound treaded sole that is raised 4.5 cm in height. To keep the wearer dry, Moncler has also incorporated a water-repellent GORE-TEX membrane. fragment design branding arrives on the lateral side, heel, insole, and on the tongue.
