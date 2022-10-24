ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

fox8live.com

Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
wgno.com

Temperatures drop into 40s and 50s for Southeast Louisiana overnight

It may remain a bit breezy through the morning Wednesday, but wind speeds are expected to remain below Wind Advisory criteria. However, it may be a good idea to secure any loose outdoor Halloween decorations if you have not already done so. By late tomorrow, winds should be calmer at only 10 to 15 mph out of the north or northwest.
whereyat.com

Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake

The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
92.9 THE LAKE

Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana

Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Do These Town Names in Louisiana Sound So Dirty?

I Will Forever Love Driving Through Forney, Texas Just Because of It's Name. The puns are endless and I love the fact that I can ask whoever is in the passenger seat if they feel "Forney baby?". Am I immature? Absolutely. Will it stop me from laughing at town names and making them dirty? Absolutely not.
WJTV 12

Record fish caught in Mississippi

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
92.9 THE LAKE

The Top 10 Amazing Things About Louisiana [VIDEO]

Most people know that Louisiana is the only state in the nation that has "parishes" instead of counties. The Bayou State is well known for being both the Crawfish and Frog Capitals of the World. Louisiana is an amazing place loaded with wonderful traditions, delicious cuisines, and unique ethnic groups such as Acadians or Cajuns and Creoles, home of Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music.
impact601.com

LSU: Feral hogs cost Louisiana farmers $91 million in damages

From rooting up crops to destroying farm infrastructure, Louisiana’s growing population of feral hogs causes $91.1 million in damage to agricultural and timber lands each year, according to a newly released LSU AgCenter estimate. Based on responses to a 2021 survey, the study found that hog damage costs landowners...
92.9 THE LAKE

Feral Hogs Now Costing Louisiana Whopping $91 Million Each Year

To say that Louisiana has a "slight problem" with wild hogs would be like saying that Willie Nelson has a slight passion for marijuana. In the latest report released this week from the LSU AgCenter, feral hogs are doing $91.1 million in damage to Louisiana every year. That's an increase of about $15 million in annual damages from the numbers released last year.
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
92.9 THE LAKE

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
92.9 THE LAKE

Powerball Fever Rages All Across Louisiana

Another night with no big monster jackpot winner in the Powerball drawing. Millions of folks around the nation are still keeping an eye on the rising numbers. The jackpot is now worth at least $800 million dollars for the Saturday night drawing. The lump sum one time payout for that prize will be $383 million.
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

