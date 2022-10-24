Read full article on original website
Timing Louisiana's Storm Threat Today and Tonight
Most of Louisiana is expecting rain and storms this weekend, here's when they're most likely to occur where you live.
fox8live.com
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
wgno.com
Temperatures drop into 40s and 50s for Southeast Louisiana overnight
It may remain a bit breezy through the morning Wednesday, but wind speeds are expected to remain below Wind Advisory criteria. However, it may be a good idea to secure any loose outdoor Halloween decorations if you have not already done so. By late tomorrow, winds should be calmer at only 10 to 15 mph out of the north or northwest.
whereyat.com
Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake
The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana
Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
Why Do These Town Names in Louisiana Sound So Dirty?
I Will Forever Love Driving Through Forney, Texas Just Because of It's Name. The puns are endless and I love the fact that I can ask whoever is in the passenger seat if they feel "Forney baby?". Am I immature? Absolutely. Will it stop me from laughing at town names and making them dirty? Absolutely not.
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
theadvocate.com
12 Louisiana sites known for the supernatural: 'Spirits are all around us'
Louisiana is home to a melting pot of people, meshing cultures, races and religions. With that comes a diverse, and often dark, history of the deceased. Restless spirits may wander the streets, meander in hotel lobbies and saunter through the swamps to ensure that their stories are not hidden. Many...
The Top 10 Amazing Things About Louisiana [VIDEO]
Most people know that Louisiana is the only state in the nation that has "parishes" instead of counties. The Bayou State is well known for being both the Crawfish and Frog Capitals of the World. Louisiana is an amazing place loaded with wonderful traditions, delicious cuisines, and unique ethnic groups such as Acadians or Cajuns and Creoles, home of Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music.
impact601.com
LSU: Feral hogs cost Louisiana farmers $91 million in damages
From rooting up crops to destroying farm infrastructure, Louisiana’s growing population of feral hogs causes $91.1 million in damage to agricultural and timber lands each year, according to a newly released LSU AgCenter estimate. Based on responses to a 2021 survey, the study found that hog damage costs landowners...
Feral Hogs Now Costing Louisiana Whopping $91 Million Each Year
To say that Louisiana has a "slight problem" with wild hogs would be like saying that Willie Nelson has a slight passion for marijuana. In the latest report released this week from the LSU AgCenter, feral hogs are doing $91.1 million in damage to Louisiana every year. That's an increase of about $15 million in annual damages from the numbers released last year.
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
Weather Aware For Tuesday Storms
Ingredients are coming together for our first round of strong to severe storms of the Fall season on Tuesday.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
How Louisiana Residents Can Lower Blood Sugar Levels Without Meds
One thing Louisiana is known for is amazing food. And where that can be a really good thing, it can also be troublesome for those with high glucose, or blood-sugar, levels. But there is a new report that could be good news for the half a million adults in Louisiana diagnosed with diabetes.
Powerball Fever Rages All Across Louisiana
Another night with no big monster jackpot winner in the Powerball drawing. Millions of folks around the nation are still keeping an eye on the rising numbers. The jackpot is now worth at least $800 million dollars for the Saturday night drawing. The lump sum one time payout for that prize will be $383 million.
