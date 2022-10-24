Read full article on original website
Thousands expected to attend Long Beach Airport’s Festival of Flight this weekend
Aircraft on static display, live music, food and beer trucks, activities for children and more will mark the return of the Long Beach Airport’s annual Festival of Flight this weekend, with thousands of community members and aviation enthusiasts expected to attend the popular event. “The Long Beach Airport is...
Composer-Conductor Rob Kapilow presents What Makes It Great?: Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas
Long compared to legendary composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein and exalted as “Classical music’s greatest evangelist” by the Boston Herald, ROB KAPILOW opens the 2022-2023 What Makes It Great? series at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) with DREAMING OF A JEWISH CHRISTMAS on Wednesday, November 30, 7:30 PM. Tickets for the program are $55 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office and cerritoscenter.com or by calling (562) 916-8500.
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Veterans Day
In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. No street sweeping services will be provided on the holiday. Streets will be swept as scheduled on all other days. Trash pickup will remain as scheduled.
County of Orange now offering free in-person human resources trainings to Orange County businesses
The County of Orange (County), in partnership with the Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) and the California Employers Association (CEA), is now offering Human Resources (HR) trainings for employers in person in addition to online at no cost. Since July 2021, the County has offered free monthly webinars on...
Cypress Police Department distracted driving operation scheduled for Friday, October 28
On Friday, October 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Cypress Police Department will conduct an enforcement operation focused on drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law. Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This...
Digital and social media marketing pro Neal Schaffer to present at the November Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host digital and social media marketing consultant Neal Schaffer at our November Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, November 8th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Neal will share his success with “Digital First Marketing” which is digital marketing updated for a post-COVID economy. He will share some of his tips on how to improve your social media marketing, content marketing and influencer marketing. He will also provide a framework for all of these digital marketing activities and set out a roadmap for attendees to follow.
OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes
OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
Los Alamitos invites public to submit specific environmental concerns for proposed 246 residential unit project for 4665 Lampson Avenue
The City of Los Alamitos will commence preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a potential residential project at 4665 Lampson Avenue in the City of Los Alamitos. The City has invited the public to submit written comments concerning specific environmental concerns. The NOP public comment period ends Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Please send your written comments to the City staff contact identified below, and please include your name, address, and contact information in your correspondence.
