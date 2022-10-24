The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host digital and social media marketing consultant Neal Schaffer at our November Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, November 8th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Neal will share his success with “Digital First Marketing” which is digital marketing updated for a post-COVID economy. He will share some of his tips on how to improve your social media marketing, content marketing and influencer marketing. He will also provide a framework for all of these digital marketing activities and set out a roadmap for attendees to follow.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO