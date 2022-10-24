AM Prep-Music

TAYLOR SWIFT'S “MIDNIGHTS” TAKES OFF

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album is a juggernaut starting from day one. Billboard reports “Midnights” sold more than 800,000 copies on its first day of release on Friday. That would make it the biggest-selling album of the year after just one day. Unless something intervenes, it will be the number-one album next week. In addition, the streaming service Spotify reports “Midnights” broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify.

CARDI B WINS TATTOO CASE

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Cardi B told herself if she won her copyright infringement case over an image of a back tattoo, she would cuss out the man who sued her. Instead, they shook hands and had a brief and cordial conversation. A federal jury in Southern California ruled on Friday that Kevin Michael Brophy did not prove that Cardi B had misappropriated his likeness for her 2016 mixtape cover. It showed a tattooed man with his head between her legs. Brophy’s lawyer says photo-editing software was used to put Brophy’s tattoo, which has appeared in magazines, on a male model. Cardi B had testified a “small portion” of the tattoo was used without her knowledge. Brophy told Cardi B after the verdict, “At the end of the day, I do respect you as an artist.”

TWO OF CARLY SIMON'S SISTERS DIE

NEW YORK (AP) - Carly Simon says the loss of two of her sisters within a day of each other “will be long and haunting.” Both Joanna Simon and Lucy Simon were musicians in their own rights. Joanna Simon was an acclaimed mezzo-soprano who frequently appeared on TV talk shows in the 1960s. She became an arts correspondent for the “MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour” on PBS. Joanna died of thyroid cancer at the age of 85 on Wednesday. The next day, Lucy Simon died of breast cancer at the age of 82. Lucy composed the music for the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” which debuted in 1991. Lucy and Carly once performed as The Simon Sisters. They had a brother, Peter, who died in 2018.

MANDY MOORE GIVES BIRTH TO A BOY

UNDATED (AP) - Mandy Moore is a mom for the second time. She writes on Instagram her second son, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, has arrived a little late but with an easier delivery than her first son. Moore is married to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. Their older son, August, is 20 months old.

YE LOSES DEAL WITH FASHION HOUSE

PARIS (AP) - The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye (yay), as Kanye West now calls himself. Its parent company, Kering, says in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily that Balenciaga no longer has any relationship with Ye and no plans for future projects. He had worked several times with Balenciaga, and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has appeared in its ad campaigns. The move comes as Ye deals with the backlash of recent antisemitic posts he has made and wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to his Yeezy show in Paris.

LIL BABY'S “IT'S ONLY ME” IS NUMBER ONE

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “It's Only Me” by Lil Baby takes the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. It moved 216,000 units in its first week of release. It's Lil Baby's third number-one album. “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny is second. Red Hot Chili Peppers debut in third with “Return of the Dream Canteen.” Morgan Wallen's “Dangerous: The Double Album” is number four, and The Weeknd's “The Highlights” is number five

KENNY CHESNEY GETS HONORARY DOCTORATE

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Kenny Chesney went back to his alma mater to give his mentor an honorary doctorate — and went home with one himself. Chesney returned to East Tennessee State University on Saturday to present the honor to Jack Tottle, who founded the school's Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program 40 years ago. Chesney was presented with an honorary degree recognizing his commitment to music. Chesney graduated in 1990.

BRIAN JOHNSON SAYS AC/DC IS NOT HIS STORY TO TELL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - AC/DC singer Brian Johnson’s new book comes out tomorrow and he already regrets something he wrote in it. Johnson writes in his new book, “The Lives of Brian,” he is saving most of his AC/DC stories “for another time, another book.” Johnson tells Billboard magazine that was an “unfortunate” promise because AC/DC is not his story to tell. However, in “The Lives of Brian,” he does discuss joining the band, recording the “Back in Black” album and his hearing issues that forced him to drop out of performing. Johnson has recorded an audiobook version but refuses to do a movie version because he says he hates movies about bands.

MARY J. BLIGE WILL TAKE PART IN CANCER ROUNDTABLE

WASHINGTON (AP) - Mary J. Blige will join first lady Jill Biden’s roundtable today to discuss breast and cervical cancer. Blige has advocated for cancer screening. The roundtable is sponsored by the American Cancer Society.