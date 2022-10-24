AM Prep-Segue

“BLACK ADAM” TOPS BOX OFFICE LIST IN DEBUT WEEKEND

NEW YORK (AP) — It's Dwayne Johnson's biggest box office weekend as a leading man. And it comes with a D.C. Comics character he's spent a decade bringing to the big screen. “Black Adam” took in an estimated $67 million in its first weekend in theaters. That number fell shy of estimates, but it's still the highest opening weekend for a D.C. Comics-based movie since “Thor: Love and Thunder" made its debut with $143 million in July.

ROBERTS/CLOONEY ROM-COM FINISHES SECOND ON BOX OFFICE LIST

NEW YORK (AP) — Moviegoers still seem to be in love with rom-coms. The nation's top movie over the weekend was “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. It took in $16.3 million in its debut. That's a bigger draw than most rom-coms these days. The movie's already a hit abroad, where it was released about a month ago. Overseas, “Ticket to Paradise” has brought in $80.2 million in ticket sales. Finishing third over the weekend is “Smile,” with $8.4 million, followed by ”Halloween Ends” with $8 million.

CARDI B PREVAILS IN TATTOO LAWSUIT

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Cardi B might not have been the only winner as her copyright infringement lawsuit ended Friday. As the she left the courthouse in Santa Ana, California, the rap star was swarmed by fans chanting her name. One held up a sign asking her to take him to his homecoming dance. Cardi said she'd see what she could do. Meanwhile, the jury in her case made her wish come true, siding with her against a man who claimed Cardi B misused his back tattoos for a sexually suggestive cover art image for her 2016 mixtape.

ALEX JONES SEEKS NEW TRIAL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones wants a do-over for a trial that has left him on the hook for nearly $1 billion. The conspiracy theorist has asked a judge in Connecticut to vacate the verdict against him — and order a new trial. In his request, the Infowars host claimed the judge's pretrial rulings created a “miscarriage of justice” and that the jury's award was way out of line. A lawyer for the 15 plaintiffs declined to comment on Friday's filing by Jones' legal team — but says he will respond to it in court.

KATE UPTON GREETS HUBBY AFTER ASTROS REACH WORLD SERIES.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kate Upton has been a leading lady as an actor — but she happily played a supporting role last night in New York. She was on the field as her husband, Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, celebrated with his team after earning a spot in the World Series. Upton cheered and posed for pictures with Verlander after the Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS. She wore an Astros jacket with her husband's name and number 35 stitched on the back. Next up for the Astros is a clash with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, which begins Friday.