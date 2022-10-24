AM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
 5 days ago

“BLACK ADAM” TOPS BOX OFFICE LIST IN DEBUT WEEKEND

NEW YORK (AP) — It's Dwayne Johnson's biggest box office weekend as a leading man. And it comes with a D.C. Comics character he's spent a decade bringing to the big screen. “Black Adam” took in an estimated $67 million in its first weekend in theaters. That number fell shy of estimates, but it's still the highest opening weekend for a D.C. Comics-based movie since “Thor: Love and Thunder" made its debut with $143 million in July.

ROBERTS/CLOONEY ROM-COM FINISHES SECOND ON BOX OFFICE LIST

NEW YORK (AP) — Moviegoers still seem to be in love with rom-coms. The nation's top movie over the weekend was “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. It took in $16.3 million in its debut. That's a bigger draw than most rom-coms these days. The movie's already a hit abroad, where it was released about a month ago. Overseas, “Ticket to Paradise” has brought in $80.2 million in ticket sales. Finishing third over the weekend is “Smile,” with $8.4 million, followed by ”Halloween Ends” with $8 million.

CARDI B PREVAILS IN TATTOO LAWSUIT

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Cardi B might not have been the only winner as her copyright infringement lawsuit ended Friday. As the she left the courthouse in Santa Ana, California, the rap star was swarmed by fans chanting her name. One held up a sign asking her to take him to his homecoming dance. Cardi said she'd see what she could do. Meanwhile, the jury in her case made her wish come true, siding with her against a man who claimed Cardi B misused his back tattoos for a sexually suggestive cover art image for her 2016 mixtape.

ALEX JONES SEEKS NEW TRIAL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones wants a do-over for a trial that has left him on the hook for nearly $1 billion. The conspiracy theorist has asked a judge in Connecticut to vacate the verdict against him — and order a new trial. In his request, the Infowars host claimed the judge's pretrial rulings created a “miscarriage of justice” and that the jury's award was way out of line. A lawyer for the 15 plaintiffs declined to comment on Friday's filing by Jones' legal team — but says he will respond to it in court.

KATE UPTON GREETS HUBBY AFTER ASTROS REACH WORLD SERIES.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kate Upton has been a leading lady as an actor — but she happily played a supporting role last night in New York. She was on the field as her husband, Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, celebrated with his team after earning a spot in the World Series. Upton cheered and posed for pictures with Verlander after the Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS. She wore an Astros jacket with her husband's name and number 35 stitched on the back. Next up for the Astros is a clash with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, which begins Friday.

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start, and the 45-yard-old Brady finds finds himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002 — his first season as a full-time starter with the New England...
TAMPA, FL
AP News Summary at 12:04 a.m. EDT

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the...
ARIZONA STATE
Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Musk ousted three top Twitter executives on Thursday, according to two people familiar with the deal who said he was in charge. Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company — and shared few concrete plans for how he will run...
Baker laments lack of US-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker grew up watching Black stars shine in the World Series, paving his path to a life devoted to baseball. When he leads the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, the AL and NL champions are expected to play without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950, shortly after Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier. ...
HOUSTON, TX
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: Graphic misrepresents House GOP agenda CLAIM: An image shows the House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” plan, including raising the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 75 and making...
CALIFORNIA STATE
