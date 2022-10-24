AM Prep-Cooler Copy

JAN. 6 PANEL VOWS TRUMP WON'T TURN APPEARANCE INTO “CIRCUS”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t let Donald Trump turn a possible live TV appearance into a “circus” or “food fight.” The pledge is from the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney. She was asked about a Trump appearance in the wake of reports that Trump might consider complying with the panel's subpoena — if he could answer questions in live testimony. Speaking on NBC yesterday, Cheney warned the panel will take action if Trump doesn't comply with the subpoena.

CA. JUDGE RULES FOR BAKER IN SAME-SEX WEDDING CASE

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. A state agency had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s civil rights act. Miller’s lawyers claimed her right to free speech and free expression of religion trumped the argument that she violated the anti-discrimination law. A Superior Court Judge has ruled that Miller acted lawfully while upholding her beliefs about what the Bible teaches regarding marriage.

GA. POLICE PROBE SHOOTING AT RESTAURANT

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are investigating a case in which a Michigan man shot four people at a restaurant. Police have told news outlets the suspect, 42-year-old Bryant Lamar Collins, opened fire at a bar and grill on Saturday night. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released. Police in the town of Cordele say the suspect has been uncooperative and had to be identified by fingerprints. Authorities have yet to establish a motive.

SKYDIVER DIES DOING PREGAME JUMP AT TENN. H.S. FOOTBALL GAME

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — A skydiver is dead after a hard landing in a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football game. The Washington County school district says it happened at Davy Crockett High in Jonesboro on Friday before a game against nearby Daniel Boone High. Jump TN, which employed the jumper, says the man who died had done more than 1,500 jumps over decades — but this time had a “hard landing outside of the intended landing area.” Grief counselors will be present when school resumes today.