AM Prep-Cooler Copy

By By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

JAN. 6 PANEL VOWS TRUMP WON'T TURN APPEARANCE INTO “CIRCUS”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t let Donald Trump turn a possible live TV appearance into a “circus” or “food fight.” The pledge is from the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney. She was asked about a Trump appearance in the wake of reports that Trump might consider complying with the panel's subpoena — if he could answer questions in live testimony. Speaking on NBC yesterday, Cheney warned the panel will take action if Trump doesn't comply with the subpoena.

CA. JUDGE RULES FOR BAKER IN SAME-SEX WEDDING CASE

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. A state agency had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s civil rights act. Miller’s lawyers claimed her right to free speech and free expression of religion trumped the argument that she violated the anti-discrimination law. A Superior Court Judge has ruled that Miller acted lawfully while upholding her beliefs about what the Bible teaches regarding marriage.

GA. POLICE PROBE SHOOTING AT RESTAURANT

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are investigating a case in which a Michigan man shot four people at a restaurant. Police have told news outlets the suspect, 42-year-old Bryant Lamar Collins, opened fire at a bar and grill on Saturday night. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released. Police in the town of Cordele say the suspect has been uncooperative and had to be identified by fingerprints. Authorities have yet to establish a motive.

SKYDIVER DIES DOING PREGAME JUMP AT TENN. H.S. FOOTBALL GAME

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — A skydiver is dead after a hard landing in a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football game. The Washington County school district says it happened at Davy Crockett High in Jonesboro on Friday before a game against nearby Daniel Boone High. Jump TN, which employed the jumper, says the man who died had done more than 1,500 jumps over decades — but this time had a “hard landing outside of the intended landing area.” Grief counselors will be present when school resumes today.

ROCKER JERRY LEE LEWIS DIES UNDATED (AP) — Untamable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died. His representatives say Lewis, who was 87, died Friday at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee. The news came two days after the publication of an erroneous TMZ report of his death, that was later retracted. Lewis is being remembered for outrageous talent, energy and ego that collided on such definitive records as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and sustained a...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

