ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

IN THE NEWS: AUSTRALIA SEEKS TOUGHER PENALTIES FOR CYBERATTACKS

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — After two huge cybersecurity breaches, officials in Australia are proposing tougher penalties for hack attacks. The proposals are to be recommended this week. And they'd see penalties for violating the Privacy Act rise from the U.S. equivalent of $1.4 million to $32 million. Any Australian company found to have inadequate cybersecurity could be fined 30% of its revenue over a specific period. The Australian Parliament returns this week for the first time since two major cyberattacks. One stole personal data from about 10 million customers of Australia's second-largest wireless company. The other saw nearly nearly 200 gigabytes of information swiped from Australia's largest health insurer, which has nearly 4 million members. The data includes medical diagnoses and treatments.

IN THE NEWS: RNC SUES GOOGLE FOR BLOCKING EMAIL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Republican National Committee is suing Google. The suit alleges the high-tech giant has been suppressing email the RNC has been sending in advance of the November midterm elections. The RNC says Google is “discriminating” against Republicans by sending their emails to users' spam folders. The RNC says that's affected fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in key swing states. Google denies wrongdoing, saying it doesn't filter emails based on politics — and that any filtering that happens is done by users.

ON THE WEB: SOCIAL MEDIA SHARE PRICES DROP

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Shares of two social media companies will look to bounce back when the Stock Market reopens. This past Friday saw a flurry of news that depressed some stock prices in the tech sector. One was that Elon Musk might cut nearly 75% of Twitter's workforce once he takes over. Meanwhile, Snapchat's parent company reported a weak third quarter — and a weak forecast for the last three months of the year.

___

Online:

Twitter site: https://www.twitter.com

Snap site: https://www.snap.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EDT

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:04 a.m. EDT

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the...
ARIZONA STATE
Leader Telegram

Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Musk ousted three top Twitter executives on Thursday, according to two people familiar with the deal who said he was in charge. Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company — and shared few concrete plans for how he will run...
Leader Telegram

Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives. Trading in company shares was suspended Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock will be officially delisted early next month, according to a filing with securities regulators. So now what? WHY DID MUSK BUY TWITTER? One reason why Musk bought Twitter this week is because he had little choice. The world's richest man...
Leader Telegram

Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday that Biden will first travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 11 for the COP 27 climate conference before heading to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to participate in the U.S.-ASEAN Summit of Southeast Asian leaders and the East Asia Summit....
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Week in Pictures: Global

OCTOBER 22 - 28, 2022 A week of political appointments: from the first woman to obtain the premiership in Italy, Giorgia Meloni, who heads the first far-right-led government since the end of World War II; to the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and to the third five-year term that Chinese President Xi Jinping awards himself as leader of the ruling Communist Party. War continues in Ukraine, with Russian missiles...
Leader Telegram

Sanders aims to boost vulnerable Democrats in US tour

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders kicked off an eight-state tour in Oregon on Thursday by talking about abortion, but honed in on a topic some Democratic candidates have largely avoided on the campaign trail: The economy. The tour is an effort to energize young voters and shore up support for vulnerable Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections. Other planned stops for Sanders include California and the battleground states of Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. ...
OREGON STATE
Leader Telegram

Northern Ireland faces new election to break Brexit impasse

Northern Ireland is set for a second election this year after the biggest unionist party again prevented the region’s government from forming, amid a row over post-Brexit trade rules that has major implications for the United Kingdom. The Democratic Unionist Party stopped the election of an assembly speaker and prevented the election of an executive for a fourth time Thursday, after a last-ditch attempt by other parties to appoint one ahead of a midnight deadline. ...
Leader Telegram

No public World Cup viewing, says Barcelona in Qatar protest

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona won’t offer public viewing venues to follow Spain’s team during next month’s World Cup in Qatar after its mayor said her city doesn’t support holding the soccer tournament in a “dictatorship.” Spanish news agency EFE reports that Barcelona mayor Ada Colau rejected a request, by an opposition party during a city hall council session on Friday, to open a public venue for citizens to gather and watch Spain. ...
Leader Telegram

Rare John Steinbeck column probes strength of US democracy

NEW YORK (AP) — Decades ago, as communists and suspected communists were being blacklisted and debates spread over the future of American democracy, John Steinbeck — a resident of Paris at the time — often found himself asked about the headlines from his native country. The question he kept hearing: “What about McCarthyism?" The future Nobel Laureate wrote that the practice embodied by U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them? The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world’s needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron, electricity to turn the lights on in homes and buildings, and gas to fuel up cars, ships and planes, all pump carbon dioxide...
Leader Telegram

Report shows feds gathered intel on Portland protesters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials under then-President Donald Trump compiled intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, according to a newly unredacted internal review. The 76-page report is an internal review by DHS of actions carried out by its Office of Intelligence and Analysis in June and July 2020, when militarized federal agents were deployed to Portland against people protesting police abuses in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a...
PORTLAND, OR
Leader Telegram

Biden trade chief says next phase of China relationship unclear

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is waiting to see how leadership changes in China will affect the economic relationship between the countries, and will continue to defend American interests until Beijing undertakes reforms, the U.S. trade chief said. “I think it’s really ‘wait and see’ and ‘to be determined,’” Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview at Bloomberg’s Washington office Friday. “That is the question that everyone is asking right now, not just with respect to trade, but the entire relationship.” ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Oct. 21-27, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
612
Followers
7K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy