AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: AUSTRALIA SEEKS TOUGHER PENALTIES FOR CYBERATTACKS

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — After two huge cybersecurity breaches, officials in Australia are proposing tougher penalties for hack attacks. The proposals are to be recommended this week. And they'd see penalties for violating the Privacy Act rise from the U.S. equivalent of $1.4 million to $32 million. Any Australian company found to have inadequate cybersecurity could be fined 30% of its revenue over a specific period. The Australian Parliament returns this week for the first time since two major cyberattacks. One stole personal data from about 10 million customers of Australia's second-largest wireless company. The other saw nearly nearly 200 gigabytes of information swiped from Australia's largest health insurer, which has nearly 4 million members. The data includes medical diagnoses and treatments.

IN THE NEWS: RNC SUES GOOGLE FOR BLOCKING EMAIL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Republican National Committee is suing Google. The suit alleges the high-tech giant has been suppressing email the RNC has been sending in advance of the November midterm elections. The RNC says Google is “discriminating” against Republicans by sending their emails to users' spam folders. The RNC says that's affected fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in key swing states. Google denies wrongdoing, saying it doesn't filter emails based on politics — and that any filtering that happens is done by users.

ON THE WEB: SOCIAL MEDIA SHARE PRICES DROP

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Shares of two social media companies will look to bounce back when the Stock Market reopens. This past Friday saw a flurry of news that depressed some stock prices in the tech sector. One was that Elon Musk might cut nearly 75% of Twitter's workforce once he takes over. Meanwhile, Snapchat's parent company reported a weak third quarter — and a weak forecast for the last three months of the year.

