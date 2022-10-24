AM Prep-Kickers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

POLICE DIG UP CAR OUT OF CALIF. YARD 30 YEARS AFTER IT WAS STOLEN

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — It's a cold case, an old case and an underground case, too. Authorities in Northern California are digging out a convertible from the yard of a $15 million mansion. The car was reported missing three decades ago. As if that isn't intriguing enough, the man who built the house has a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The Mercedes Benz drop-top, filled with bags of concrete powder, was found by landscapers in the Silicon Vallen town of Atherton last week. Authorities have been using cadaver dogs to determine whether there are human remains underground.

BUTTER BOARDS?

NEW YORK (AP) — So, where do you stand on the bitter battle over butter boards? In case you missed the memo, they're a “thing” and a source of controversy. People on TikTok or other social media sites have shown off their butter boards as an option to charcuterie. Instead of boards laden with meat and cheese, they're slathered with butter or other spreads — and foods they can be dredged through before eating. One critic calls butter boards “a bacteria haven.” Other haters hope economics will snuff out the fledgling trend. There's a butter shortage projected for the U.S. that could drive up prices — and make butter harder to find in supermarkets.

Leader Telegram

