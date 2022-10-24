Read full article on original website
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Out indefinitely
Atkinson (upper body) is out indefinitely, according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com. Atkinson has yet to resume skating and has not seen any action this season. Coach John Tortorella said that his upper-body injury took a turn for the worse and that Atkinson is not close to a return at this time.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
Penguins in search of complete effort vs. Kraken
So far, the western portion of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ road trip has been a disaster. The Penguins dropped three-goal decisions
Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury
Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit. Krejci appeared to be hurt when he was hit by Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rasmussen was consequently charged with high-sticking at 8:30 of the second period as a result of the incident. Krejci logged just 6:53 of ice time before leaving the game. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games prior to Thursday's contest.
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Suffers setback in recovery
Couturier (back) had started skating but suffered a setback according to coach John Tortorella on Thursday and will have to stop skating, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier seems unlikely to return in the near term at this point and should probably be considered out indefinitely. After playing...
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid in win
Love closed Friday's 132-123 overtime win over the Celtics with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes. Love failed to record at least seven rebounds for the first time, but his nine points marked his second-highest total through five contests. His production is creeping away from fantasy relevance, but the 34-year-old maintains a subtle impact off the bench for the Cavaliers. Cleveland holds a plus-19.7 point differential when Love is on the floor.
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will be scratched Friday
Marchand, who returned from a hip injury for Thursday's 5-1 win against Detroit, will be a healthy scratch Friday versus Columbus. While Marchand scored two goals and three points Thursday night, the Bruins don't want to use him on back-to-back nights so soon after getting back into the lineup. Marchand missed Boston's first seven games of the season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Originally he wasn't expected to return until after Thanksgiving, but he was able to come back ahead of schedule.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Produces three points
Kane scored a goal and added two assists during a 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. Kane, who has seven points during his past three appearances, continued his habit of torching the Oilers. The 2007 No. 1 overall draft pick has collected 62 career points against the Oilers, the most among active skaters. Kane's third-period goal briefly tied the game at 5-5. Kane generated a team-high six shots in 22:26 of ice time against the Oilers. He dressed for his 1,114th career game Thursday, tying Brent Seabrook for third most in team history.
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Reaches new deal with Cards
Wainwright agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 41-year-old informed the organization earlier this week he plans to continue his career in 2023, and it didn't take long for the two sides to comes to terms. Wainwright finished the campaign with a 3.71 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 143:54 K:BB over 191.2 innings, though he dealt with some timing issues in his pitching motion down the stretch and surrendered 23 runs across six starts in September and October. The right-hander will attempt to right the ship ahead of spring training as he enters his 18th MLB season.
What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker
Jabari Parker's NBA run was ruined by injuries. Still, the 27-year-old hopes he can get another shot with an NBA team
Game 1 of the World Series will be a pitchers' duel, plus other best bets for the weekend
Happy Friday, everybody! It's the start of an incredible weekend of sports, and tonight's newsletter has plenty of picks to get you through all of it. Not only do I have a pick for tonight's World Series opener, but I've got a college football pick ready for you, too. You know, something to sweat during commercials.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: May face worthy adversary
Diggs will likely see some of his coverage against Green Bay's Jaire Alexander on Sunday night, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports. Said the receiver: "He's definitely a competitor, he's a guy that competes at a high level, he finishes play, he's fast," Diggs said on Alexander. "So going against corners, I see the best corner every week."
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Out again
Golladay (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. That makes four absences in a row ahead of a Week 9 bye, with no assurances of a significant role once he's healthy enough to play. Golladay is recovering from an MCL sprain but fell out of favor with coach Brian Daboll even before the injury.
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Role should grow
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Wilson "will continue to become more featured in our offense," David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Wilson hasn't been targeted in back-to-back contests, though McDaniel said that's partially due to the rib injury he dealt with early in the season. McDaniel also said Wilson's lack of involvement is more about the fact that Trent Sherfield has been more effective with his opportunities, per Furones. Sherfield currently has a grip on the No. 3 receiver role, but if Wilson can truly progress in Miami's scheme, he could get more involved and move up the depth chart as the season continues.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
