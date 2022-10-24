ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

House of the Dragon showrunner defends [spoiler] after ‘tipping point’ finale death scene

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mK7qu_0ikEjG9k00

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has defended a character following their actions in the finale.

Episode 10, which served as the last instalment of season one, was broadcast on Sunday (23 October), and set the wheels in motion for a showdown to come.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support from people who believe her to be the rightful heir to the throne, Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End with his dragon Arrax.

Rhaenyra urges him to act as a diplomat. When he arrives, though, something is amiss and he notices Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is already there doing the bidding for his newly crowned brother. Aemond has long been seeking revenge on Lucerys, who cut his eye out years before. When he loses his cool and goes for Lucerys, Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) tells him not to fight on his land.

Lucerys hurriedly leaves and flies away in the middle of a storm. Aemond chases him on Vhagar. But, in the last moment, Aemond indicates he just wanted to scare Lucerys, but Vhagar has other plans and rips Arrax to shreds, sending Lucerys falling from the sky and killing him.

It’s this act that sees Rhaenyra turn from diplomat to a vengeful queen, and will no doubt lead to the start of the civil war, named the Dance of the Dragons in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood . Due to this, viewers are referring to Lucerys’s death as a “tipping point” moment for the show.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter , Condal said: “Aemond is definitely not blameless in what happened to Luke. But Aemond was also a kid who was bullied and was made a mockery for part of his life for not having a dragon. Now he does, and he rides the biggest dragon in the world.

“I think he was showing his rival that he will not be intimidated and trifled, which is probably more in play there than trying to become a kingslayer – that would be very uncalculated and stupid of Aemond to do at the outset when the pieces are moving about the board and loyalties are being set and figuring out who is going to make marriage pact to guarantee whose army.”

Condal said that “for Aemond to launch nukes right out of the gate and go for an all-out dragon war would be very foolish, but that’s exactly what he ends up doing because things get out of hand and out of control”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8hcW_0ikEjG9k00

“It’s a complex scene,” he added, stating: “Aemond is not blameless, but he’s also not a psychopath without a logical line of thinking.”

This particular plot twist was foreshadowed by Viserys (Paddy Considine) in a conversation with a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) featured in the show’s debut episode.

The finale also featured another callback to episode one – namely the note handed to Rhaenyra by Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

Elsewhere, the episode cleared up a recent controversial plot point that angered many fans, and left people feeling “traumatised” with yet another harrowing birth scene, which eagle-eyed viewers noted was accompanied by a disturbing yet significant detail .

The series, which has been renewed for a second season, is available to watch on NOW. Find the biggest talking points from the episode here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

James Corden recalls the moment that made him quit The Late Late Show

James Corden has opened up about the moment he decided to quit as the host of popular US talk show The Late Late Show.The former Gavin & Stacey star announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the role in 2023. In a new interview with The Times, Corden addressed the decision, which he said was made in order to spend more time with his wife, Julia, and his three children.“I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood,” he said. “Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer...
The Independent

The Good Nurse: Netflix viewers ‘horrified’ as they discover true story behind Eddie Redmayne drama

Netflix viewers have shared their reactions to the streaming service’s latest true crime release, The Good Nurse.Released on Netflix earlier this week, The Good Nurse tells the true story of Charles Cullen, a nurse and serial killer who murdered dozens – and possibly hundreds – of patients over the course of 16 years. You can read about the true story that inspired the film here.In the Netflix film, Cullen is played by The Danish Girl’s Eddie Redmayne. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, another nurse.On social media, viewers shared their reactions to the film, with many expressing shock at the...
The Independent

Hugh Jackman describes ‘humiliating’ botched audition for Sandra Bullock film

Hugh Jackman has described a “humiliating” auditioning experience with Sandra Bullock back near the start of his career.The Greatest Showman star had been in the running to play Bullock’s love interest, FBI agent Eric Matthews, in the 2000 comedy Miss Congeniality.According to Jackman, he did not want to get cast in the project, but his agent wanted him to audition with the hope of gaining leverage in a separate casting negotiation. “No one knew X-Men yet,” Jackman said, in an interview with Variety. “I was a nobody.”The actor recalled thinking, as he was reading lines with Bullock in the...
The Independent

Shelley Duvall fans celebrate first look at actor’s film comeback after 20 years

Fans of Shelley Duvall have celebrated the first look at the Shining star’s movie comeback after two decades.Duvall, who is best known for her starring role opposite Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic 1980 horror, has not appeared in a film since the 2002 comedy Manna from Heaven.In 2016, Duvall appeared on an episode of Dr Phil, discussing her mental health struggles over the years. The interview was condemned by many for being “exploitative”. Now, Duvall is set to star in a new horror film, titled The Forest Hills, written and directed by Scott Goldberg.In the film, Duvall plays...
The Independent

Strictly’s Ellie Simmonds says show has helped with name-calling and ‘stares’ on the street

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ellie Simmonds recently explained how the BBC show has “made things better” in some aspects of her life. Simmonds, who is coupled up with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin on the series, is a five-time Paralympic swimming champion.When she agreed to sign up for the show, Simmonds also became the first Strictly contestant with achondroplasia – a form of dwarfism. In a new interview with Mirror, the 27-year-old said she hopes her ongoing run on the dance reality competition will raise awareness about the condition. Admitting she has experienced name-calling and “stares” prior to signing up...
The Independent

Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’

Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
The Independent

Moment scientist nearly dives into tiger shark’s open mouth

The terrifying moment a woman nearly dove straight into the open mouth of a shark has been captured on camera.This footage shows Hawaii-based scientist Ocean Ramsey narrowly avoiding the open jaw of the sharkShe was preparing to hop into the water to investigate the movements of the shark when it popped up out of the blue.Ms Ramsey told the New York Post that it was the shark’s white belly that gave away its approach, allowing her just enough time to jump back to safety.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NASA scientists play recording of 'sounds of Mars'Moment 12ft tiger shark rides wave directly under oblivious surfer‘Pivot!’: Fire brigade rescue mother stuck behind sofa on stairwell
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Duchess of York denies claims she offered The Crown ‘inside view’ of royal family

The Duchess of York has refuted claims she “made repeated contact” withThe Crown producers to advise them on portraying the royal family.On Friday (28 October), a spokesperson for Sarah Ferguson denied the suggestion that Prince Andrew’s former wife had offered to provide “advice and background information” to the makers of the hit Netflix show.It was earlier reported in theDaily Mail that Ferguson, 63, had reached out to the show’s executive producer Andy Harries multiple times “via emails and on the phone”, according to an annonymous source. Per the source, the duchess had claimed “she had an inside view” of...
The Independent

The Independent

899K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy