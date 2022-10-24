ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students in Philippines wear creative ‘anti-cheating’ hats after professor gives them permission ‘to go wild’

By Rituparna Chatterjee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqByX_0ikEj7IS00

Images of students in the Philippines wearing “anti-cheating” masks, hats and helmets last week at an engineering college have gone viral on social media.

The photos of these students in hilarious and creative headgear from Bicol University College of Engineering were posted by professor Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz on Facebook.

According to The Strait Times, Professor Mandane-Ortiz gave her students permission “to go wild”, and it resulted in face and headgear made of heist masks, egg cartons, paper bags, motorbike helmets and towels.

Others wore homemade armour, pink paper wigs and straw hats. One student wore a mask-cum-headgear fashioned out of underwear.

“I really love and [I’m] proud of my students because their engineering mid-term exams can be pressuring and stressful, yet they managed to add some colour and fun,” Professor Mandane-Ortiz was quoted as saying by the paper.

“Thank you very much, students. You make me proud.”

And the effort was duly appreciated on social media. “You’re cute here,” wrote one Facebook user. “Wow congratulations to the students who really made an effort, may our Lord bless you,” wrote another.

Here are some more pictures of the students:

The Independent

The Independent

