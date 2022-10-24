House of the Dragon: What is the song that Daemon sings in High Valyrian to new dragon Vermithor?

The season finale of House of the Dragon has finally arrived.

HBO aired the 10th and final instalment of season one on Sunday (23 October), with fans already poring over every Easter egg and detail in the episode.

Spoilers for episode 10 below!

Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) arrives at Dragonstone to tell Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon ( Matt Smith ) of King Viserys’s ( Paddy Considine ) death and the subsequent ascension of Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to the throne.

Deciding what they should do about the situation, Rhaneyra and Daemon speak about the options open to them, including war.

Daemon points out that their side has much more dragon power than the Hightowers over at King’s Landing.

Hoping to add another to their arsenal, Daemon approaches a new dragon previously unseen by viewers.

The prince approaches Vermithor, a male dragon also known by the nickname “the Bronze Fury”, who will play a big role in the forthcoming season.

Vermithor is among the biggest dragons in Westeros, with his only previous rider being King Jaehaerys I Targaryen. You can find more information about Vermithor here .

Entering the dark cave with a lit torch, Daemon approaches Vermithor by singing a song in High Valyrian.

He cautiously kneels and puts the torch on the ground as the beast growls above him menacingly. Soon, however, Vermithor appears to grow familiar with Daemon thanks to the song he is singing.

It is possible that Daemon – grandchild to King Jaehaerys – picked up the song from his grandfather when he was alive and that Daemon is now using the song to familiarise himself with Vermithor.

Fans have asked the show’s writers to release the song, as well as a translation of its High Valyrian lyrics.

“I hope we get a translation of the song Daemon is singing to Vermithor,” wrote one fan on Twitter. Another added: “When is Daemon’s song dropping on Spotify ‘ cause I need it.”

“Need the Valyrian song Daemon sings to Verminthor translated IMMEDIATELY,” said a third fan.

“I wanna learn that song Daemon sang to that dragon,” said someone else.

Elsewhere in the season one finale, which takes place on the bridge at Dragonstone, Otto presents Rhaneyra with a note from Alicent. Fans will recognise it from a much earlier episode – you can find an explanation of the note and its significance here .

The writers cleared up a controversial plot point that angered many fans following the broadcast of the penultimate episode.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a disturbing physical detail in Rhaneyra’s “harrowing” birth scene that stays true to the books .

Meanwhile, the show’s dramatic conclusion was, in fact, foreshadowed in a scene from episode one between Viserys and a young Rhaenyra .

Read the biggest talking points in our House of the Dragon finale recap.

The series, which has been renewed for a second season