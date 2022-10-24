Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Wolves speedster Traore challenges fans to race in car park
(Reuters) – A video showing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore challenging some young fans to a race in supermarket car park has been viewed more than a million times on social media. The Spanish player, one of the fastest in the Premier League, was spotted by 12-year-old Charlie Smith...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Mexico’s injured Corona to miss World Cup, says Sevilla boss Sampaoli
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Sevilla winger Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona will not recover from his ankle injury in time to play for Mexico at the World Cup, the LaLiga club’s coach Jorge Sampaoli has said. Corona, who has 71 caps for Mexico and has scored 10 goals,...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Nagoya striker Swierczok handed four-year doping ban by AFC
(Reuters) – Nagoya Grampus striker Jakub Swierczok has been banned for four years by the Asian Football Confederation for a doping violation, the J1 League club announced. The Poland international was provisionally suspended in December after his A sample tested positive for an illegal substance, following Nagoya’s Asian Champions League quarter-final loss against Pohang Steelers from South Korea.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Chelsea’s Potter ready for mixed reception on return to Brighton
LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea manager Graham Potter returns to old club Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday admitting the timing of his mid-season switch was not ideal but the offer was too good to turn down. Potter will likely get a mixed reception from the Brighton crowd when he...
Comments / 0