ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Wolves speedster Traore challenges fans to race in car park

(Reuters) – A video showing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore challenging some young fans to a race in supermarket car park has been viewed more than a million times on social media. The Spanish player, one of the fastest in the Premier League, was spotted by 12-year-old Charlie Smith...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Nagoya striker Swierczok handed four-year doping ban by AFC

(Reuters) – Nagoya Grampus striker Jakub Swierczok has been banned for four years by the Asian Football Confederation for a doping violation, the J1 League club announced. The Poland international was provisionally suspended in December after his A sample tested positive for an illegal substance, following Nagoya’s Asian Champions League quarter-final loss against Pohang Steelers from South Korea.
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Chelsea’s Potter ready for mixed reception on return to Brighton

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea manager Graham Potter returns to old club Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday admitting the timing of his mid-season switch was not ideal but the offer was too good to turn down. Potter will likely get a mixed reception from the Brighton crowd when he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy