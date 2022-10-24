Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 11 Review: Asylum
One can be forgiven for wondering if Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 11 would be able to bring the series back at the same level of excellence it established with its inaugural ten episodes. After all, it's been nearly a full year (to the day!) that Star Trek: Prodigy...
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 5 Online
On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 5, the investigation into a law student's murder exposes a web of lies, deceit, and extortion after a professor is implicated. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 5 revolves around the murder of a student that was blackmailing a professor. When law student...
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 6 Review: The Bag and the Box
It turns out murder kind of runs in the family when it comes to Sunny Barnes & company!. We already know Sunny will do whatever she has to do to protect her family, and Big Sky Season 3 Episode 6 taught us that Buck would do anything to protect Sunny and the life they've built together.
TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
TV Fanatic
Chucky Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Death On Denial
Now that's the Chucky we know and love. Chucky Season 2 Episode 4 was a unique hour that broke the fourth wall, introduced a bunch of celebrities, and showcased some big returns. Off the bat, I wasn't interested in the show's attempt at bringing people from Jennifer Tilly's life into...
TV Fanatic
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Maniak
What happens when 20-Squad is sent on a wild goose chase courtesy of a convicted murderer?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 4, the team tries to find diamonds that a convicted killer is searching for as he goes through his hit list of people that may have them. Meanwhile, as...
TV Fanatic
Nancy Drew to End With Season 4 on The CW
Another bites the dust at The CW, and this one hurts. The network announced Wednesday that Nancy Drew will end its run with its upcoming fourth season. A premiere date has not been set, but it will likely return in the first quarter of 2023. “We are so honored and...
TV Fanatic
Antonia Thomas to Star in Apple TV+ Comedy Still Up
The Good Doctor alum Antonia Thomas has lined up her next big TV role. Deadline reports that Thomas will star opposite Craig Roberts on the Apple TV+ comedy series Still Up. Filming is already underway on the new series. "Still Up follows the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and...
TV Fanatic
Gossip Girl Season 2 Premiere Date Set at HBO Max: Which Original Star is Returning?
Gossip Girl is back on HBO Max later this year. Teen Vogue confirmed Thursday that the highly anticipated second reboot season will premiere on Thursday, December 1. No word yet on whether we're getting all the episodes in one go, but we should get those details when the trailer drops.
TV Fanatic
Blood & Treasure: Exclusive First Look at Season 2 Gag Reel!
Blood & Treasure Season 2 is available now on DVD and Blu-ray. To celebrate, TV Fanatic scored an exclusive look at the gag reel, which showcases some of the most comical outtakes from filming. Blood & Treasure may be an adventure series, but it has always been fun to watch,...
TV Fanatic
1923: Premiere Date Set for Yellowstone Origin Story
Are you ready to delve back into the world of the Duttons?. Paramount+ today announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated new original drama series 1923, which will debut on Sunday, December 18th, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day on...
TV Fanatic
The Calling: Peacock Drops Trailer for David E. Kelley Drama
Peacock has an impressive roster of content on the horizon for the final months of the year. The streaming service on Thursday unveiled the official trailer for The Calling, premiering November 10, with all episodes dropping on day one. The Calling tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose...
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Exclusive Clip: Claudia Meets A Fellow Vampire
There's a big bad world out there, and Claudia may be about to find that out. As the years passed, the dynamic between Claudia, Louis, and Lestat became more untenable. And in Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5, Claudia sets off on a little college visit which will set her up to meet another vampire.
TV Fanatic
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Reunion 3 (Season 12)
Kathy showed up at the reunion on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 24 in an attemot to clear her name. However, Erika and Lisa went on the offensive, telling her they know what she did and she should own it. In true Kathy fashion, she went...
TV Fanatic
Girls5eva Moves to Netflix With Season 3 Renewal
Girls5eva's days at Peacock are numbered. Netflix announced Thursday that it had picked up a third season of the musical comedy series, from creator/showrunner/executive producer Meredith Scardino, executive producer Tina Fey, and Universal Television. What's more, Netflix will be the exclusive home to the third season, and it also acquired...
TV Fanatic
Chad Revived at Roku Following TBS Cancellation
Chad is getting a much-needed reprieve at Roku. Months after TBS canceled the Nasim Pedrad comedy ahead of its second season premiere, the series has been picked up by Roku. All episodes of Chad Season 2 were in the can prior to the cancellation. “The Roku Channel is committed to...
TV Fanatic
Fanatic Feed: City on a Hill Canceled, Alex Cross Series a Go, & More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, October 27, 2022. Showtime is closing the book on City on a Hill after three seasons. The premium cabler has decided against ordering a fourth season of the Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge drama. “City on...
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Prodigy's Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman Promise To "Deliver the Goods"
No one knew what to expect when Paramount+ announced its partnership with Nickelodeon to create an animated Star Trek series aimed at kids. It had literally never been done before. And by any measure, Star Trek: Prodigy's inaugural ten episodes exceeded anything anyone could have imagined. Premiering on October 28,...
TV Fanatic
The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unwraps Full-Length Trailer for Sequel Series
Disney+ unwrapped an early Christmas present on Thursday, premiering the full-length trailer for its Santa Clauses sequel series. The series is set to premiere Wednesday, November 16, with two episodes before unspooling an episode a week until the season finale on Dec.16. "Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus...
TV Fanatic
Poker Face Trailer: Natasha Lyonne Can See Through Lies in Rian Johnson's Peacock Mystery
Natasha Lyonne is returning to the small screen in early 2023 with Poker Face, from Knives Out's Rian Johnson. The series is described as a "10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying." "She hits the road with her...
