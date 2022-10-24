ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ahwatukee Foothills News

Mountain Pointe holds off Desert Ridge in thriller

The Mountain Pointe Pride traveled to Mesa and handed the Desert Ridge Jaguars a trick on Halloween weekend, narrowly escaping with a 27-26 victory. After surrendering a 17-point lead, the Pride had to rely on their defense to pull out a thriller in Mesa. The Pride held a 27-10 lead...
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Dog show a Halloween treat at Event Center

If you want to have a doggone good time, don’t miss the 15th annual Ahwatukee Dog Show showcasing furry friends as they compete in categories including best dressed, best kisser, best tail wag, cutest senior, best high five and more. Cosponsored by the Ahwatukee Community Swim, Tennis & Event...
TEMPE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Desert Vista comeback bid falls short against Brophy

Desert Vista looked to spoil Brophy Prep’s homecoming and senior night by picking up a win on the road. Unfortunately for the Thunder, they would end up on the wrong end of a 33-26 defeat. Both teams entered the game with a record of 1-6 and fighting to salvage...

