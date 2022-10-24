A chef showcases his “functional” tattoo that accurately measures spices and condiments in the palm of his hand.Chef Bryce shared a clip of his tattoo on Foodom’s Instagram, revealing how the inking resembling two overlapping rings in his hand helps with his job.“Teaspoon? Tablespoon? Always on hand, literally,” he quips.In a bid to prove his tattoo provides accurate portions, he pours salt into his hand and then into a measuring spoon.The private chef confirmed he uses his tattoo “day-to-day”.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Brooklyn Beckham shares fish and chip sandwich recipeElon Musk: Twitter will form content moderation council‘Pivot!’: Fire brigade rescue mother stuck behind sofa on stairwell

