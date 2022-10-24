Read full article on original website
'Cancer cluster': Town blames surge of deadly cases on decades-old toxic contamination
MINDEN, W. Va. (SBG) — The nation is littered with sites where industrial chemicals and hazardous waste were once used and then discarded. In some of those places, local residents are now facing serious health risks from dangerous toxins left behind. We look at one West Virginia town that’s in the midst in the midst of a cancer epidemic, and why communities across the nation need to take heed.
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
woay.com
Powerball Jackpot reaches $800 million
Beckley, WV (WOAY) — No one won the estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing with a cash value of $383.7 million after taxes. Wednesday night’s winning numbers were: 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56.
Parents say West Virginia school board takeover of Logan County Schools ‘not a surprise’
Since West Virginia state officials made the decision to take over Logan County Schools, the reactions from parents have been the same.
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
Missing teen in Greenbrier County
ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area. The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses. Anyone with […]
Beckley attorney says he plans to sue delegate, West Virginia Legislature
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley lawyer on Sunday, October 23, 2022, said he plans to sue a Fayette County delegate for sexual harassment, on behalf of a client. Attorney Stephen New said he also plans to file a 30-day notice with the State of West Virginia, warning the state and its insurance carriers of a […]
cardinalnews.org
Data center for crypto-mining to locate in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. A data center plans to locate in the Tazewell County, creating five jobs, according to a release from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Attracting data centers — which house computer operations — has long been an economic goal for Southwest Virginia. Blackstone Data Services becomes the fourth data center to locate in the region, according to VCEDA. The total investment is put at $18 million.
CONSOL Energy commissions preparation plant for Itmann mine
CONSOL Energy, based in Canonsburg, Pa., announced Friday it had commissioned the Itmann Preparation Plant last month and that the first train of Itmann coal had already loaded and shipped. The Itmann No. 5 mine, located 2.5 miles northwest of Itmann, West Virginia, is projected to produce approximately 900,000 tons per year of premium, low-vol […] The post CONSOL Energy commissions preparation plant for Itmann mine appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
Food Truck Incubator Program in Bluefield, West Virginia receives funding
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Did you ever want to know what it takes to open your own food truck? Well, now you can learn from one organization in the City of Bluefield. The Food Truck Incubator program recently received $400,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission. This program benefits citizens in ten counties in Southern West Virginia. It […]
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
Metro News
BridgeValley BOG considers purchase offers for former WVU Tech residence hall
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The BridgevValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors is considering purchase offers for Ratliff Hall in Montgomery. The BOG met Wednesday to discuss three offers for the former residence hall on what used to be the WVU Tech campus. WVU gave BridgeValley several buildings when it left Montgomery for Beckley. A BridgeValley master plan finalized earlier this year calls for some of those properties to be sold or demolished.
Mountaineer Food Bank Giveaway
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If money is tight for you and your family this holiday season, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is here to help. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM, people are encouraged to come to come out and get free food. The location for this mobile food […]
Owner of Bright Beginnings Daycare in Tazewell sentenced to jail
The former owner of a Tazewell County daycare is sentenced to jail on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
wvpublic.org
Itmann Coal Company Store Owner Pushing To Find The Right Buyer
There’s a new push to sell the Itmann coal company store building in Wyoming County. The almost 100-year-old building has a rich history as a former store and business office owned by Issac T. Mann. Today, it comes with some memories and a lot of expensive repairs. Current owner...
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
WVNT-TV
Missing elderly woman in Mercer County found dead
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, an elderly woman was reported missing in the Bluefield area of Mercer County. Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield was last known to be at her home on Sandlick Road in Bluefield on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM. According Lt. Steven Sommers, it is believed she left her home on foot going to an unknown location. It is not clear what she was wearing when she left her home.
Mercer County WWII vet vowed to kill every Nazi he saw; and he did
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County only has one medal of honor recipient, a Staff Sergeant from Bluefield who vowed to kill every Nazi soldier he met on the battlefields of World War II. James I. Spurrier, Jr. was known as Junior J. Spurrier after he filled out the wrong spaces on his Army […]
