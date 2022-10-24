ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Meta Platforms misses on EPS, signals bearish hiring in 2023

Meta Platforms, Facebook's parent company, reported its third-quarter financial results Wednesday, indicating it will take a bearish approach to hiring in 2023. The company generated $27.71 billion in third-quarter revenue, a 4% drop from the same period last year, but above the $27.38 billion estimated by analysts. Its net income...
Elon Musk fires Twitter’s top brass after closing $44 billion deal: reports

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several top Twitter executives after officially taking control of the company Thursday evening. A source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety were fired. Musk had accused the three of misleading him and investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
WASHINGTON STATE
Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE ahead of Musk takeover

Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter is moving closer to the court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline. Ahead of that, Twitter shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, according to the New York Stock Exchange's website. Musk visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the...
