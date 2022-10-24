Read full article on original website
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
US economy likely grew in the third quarter, but it could be downhill from here
The U.S. economy likely grew in the third quarter after back-to-back contractions. However, the sudden rebound may mean little to U.S. households and businesses still grappling with painfully high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. The Commerce Department is set to release the highly anticipated third-quarter gross domestic product reading...
Meta Platforms misses on EPS, signals bearish hiring in 2023
Meta Platforms, Facebook's parent company, reported its third-quarter financial results Wednesday, indicating it will take a bearish approach to hiring in 2023. The company generated $27.71 billion in third-quarter revenue, a 4% drop from the same period last year, but above the $27.38 billion estimated by analysts. Its net income...
GDP report, Meta plunge, jobless and more: Thursday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. 3Q GDP: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expect the Commerce Department to say the economy grew at a 2.4% annual rate from July through September. This comes after two quarters in a row of contraction on supply chain...
Top Wall Street CEOs revive warnings about US economic recession as inflation rages
Two of Wall Street's most notable CEOs renewed their warnings about the likelihood of a recession as stubbornly high inflation keeps the Federal Reserve on an aggressive interest rate hike path. Speaking at Saudi Arabia's investment conference in Riyadh — nicknamed "Davos in the Desert" — both Goldman Sachs CEO...
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
Willie Nelson’s Tennessee home, the inspiration for ‘Shotgun Willie,’ hits the market for $2.5 million’
Willie Nelson, a singer/songwriter who has a net worth of a reported $25 million, told KSAT TV in 2019 that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes.
Here are Wednesday's winning numbers in the $715.1M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, with the cash value, should you win, is an estimated $383.7 million.
Elon Musk fires Twitter’s top brass after closing $44 billion deal: reports
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several top Twitter executives after officially taking control of the company Thursday evening. A source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety were fired. Musk had accused the three of misleading him and investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
Mercedes-Benz to leave Russia, sell assets amid war in Ukraine: 'Demanding environment'
Mercedes-Benz became the latest car maker to announce that it would be withdrawing from the Russian market and selling up its assets there.
Larry Kudlow: People are deciding to cast votes against Biden's socialist progressivism
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow laid out the price surge under the Biden Administration and the impact it's having on the midterms on 'Kudlow.'
Twitter fake out? Possible pranksters may have posed as fired data engineers
Two guys that stood outside Twitter's San Francisco office Friday with cardboard boxes claiming they were recently fired by Elon Musk, may have been lying.
Threat of diesel shortage looms as reserves dwindle
White House officials say they are watching diesel inventories closely following a report that reserves have been depleted to a low not seen since 2008.
$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report
No one claimed a winning lottery ticket worth over $4 million that was sold at a Mesa, Arizona, grocery store in April. The deadline was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
US GDP growth a 'head fake' number, Larry Kudlow says: 'Take this with a grain of salt'
Following the better-than-expected GDP result on "Varney & Co.," FOX Business host Larry Kudlow examines the ailing U.S. economy ahead of the midterms.
Energy experts unload on Biden after latest gas price gaffe: 'An instinctive liar'
Energy experts criticized President Biden on Friday after he claimed a day earlier that gasoline prices were more than $5 a gallon when he took office.
Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE ahead of Musk takeover
Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter is moving closer to the court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline. Ahead of that, Twitter shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, according to the New York Stock Exchange's website. Musk visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the...
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
