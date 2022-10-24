Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Student Farm presents 4th annual Plant Powered PSU event with plant-based food alternatives, smoothie bike
The Student Farm at Penn State hosted its fourth annual Plant Powered PSU in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Thursday afternoon. The event, which featured a variety of tables that provided plant-based alternatives to traditional meat protein sources, included food, recipes, nutrition facts and an exercise bike that powered a blender and allowed students to make their own smoothies.
Digital Collegian
Borough of State College Parking Department released weekend parking restrictions
The Borough of the State College Parking Department released a statement that it will not be enforcing the “No parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” as well as the one- and two-hour restrictions on parking. This will take effect at noon on Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Lawn...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten announces full tournament schedule, including 1st-round bye for Penn State field hockey
After the release of the Big Ten Tournament bracket, Penn State officially took the top seed with a 7-1 conference record. Ranking third on the NFHCA poll, the Nittany Lions will have a bye for the first round and go straight to the semifinals where they will play the winner of a quarterfinal match between Iowa and Michigan — with the match coming on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Digital Collegian
Our predictions heading into facing No. 2 Ohio State this weekend at home | The 1-0 Podcast
With the recent release of Penn State’s 2023 football schedule, co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle kick off this week’s episode by sharing their outlooks on next season for the Nittany Lions. The pair assesses Ohio State’s season performance up to this point and qualifies what Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's top-15 tilt with Ohio State
For just the second time this season, Penn State will enter a game as the underdog. Ahead of Saturday, Ohio State is currently listed as a 14.5-point favorite with a money line set at -660. With the two dynamic offenses in mind, the over/under is set at 60.5. MORE FOOTBALL...
Digital Collegian
Sleepless at State College | Sleep deprivation’s impact on athletic, academic performance levels
Across America, there are hundreds of different colleges individuals can choose from. Upon entering these institutions, there are a number of activities to keep college students busy. For some students, finding time to set a good sleep schedule is usually an afterthought, and some students might cut out on sleep...
Digital Collegian
Doug Mastriano's Restore Freedom Tour to host event in Centre County
The Restore Freedom Tour will be coming to State College on Nov. 1 for a rally at C3 Sports. The rally is part of Doug Mastriano's campaign for Governor of Pennsylvania with veteran and podcast host Jack Posobeic as the host. Mastriano and his wife will appear at the event,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer prepares for 1st round of Big Ten Tournament against Wisconsin on the road
Penn State concluded its regular season on the road with a loss to Nebraska and a tie against Iowa. Its conference record worsened to 5-3-2, but the blue and white is shifting gears with the Big Ten Tournament kicking off Sunday. Penn State is the sixth seed and will play...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students ‘battle’ through ‘disappointing, unsafe’ student section at 2022 White Out game
Penn State student Olivia Carnes entered Beaver Stadium an hour and a half before the Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers kicked off the White Out, thinking she and her friends had plenty of time to find a seat. Though she entered through security easily, Carnes (sophomore-criminology) said the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosts second annual Shrews Slamma Jamma
For the second year in a row, Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosted his own Shrews Slamma Jamma. The event took place on the basketball court of East Halls on the University Park campus. Members from the men’s basketball team, as well as students and the NIttany Lion, came out to the event.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten releases Penn State football's 2023 schedule
The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey ‘rallying together’ ahead of CHA opener
With conference play just around the corner, the atmosphere around Penn State’s squad this year is different. After last week’s wins, coach Jeff Kampersal said that this year’s culture is the best the team’s ever had. Kampersal has since noted what makes this team special — the team’s “connectedness” that holds them together.
Digital Collegian
Undefeated No. 16 Penn State men’s hockey opens Big Ten play at Wisconsin, looking to up intensity
At 6-0, Penn State is on a roll to start the year — but it still isn't playing up to its standards as it travels to Wisconsin for a two-game series this weekend. Despite some offensive struggles in Game 2 of the series against St. Thomas last week, the offense is scoring 5.2 goals per game.
Digital Collegian
Led by 1st-teamer Ally Schlegel, 5 Penn State women's soccer players earn all-Big Ten honors
Five Nittany Lions received honors from the Big Ten on Thursday. Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was named first-team All-Big-Ten, fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking earned second-team honors and sophomore defender Mieke Schiemann claimed a third-team spot. Forwards Kaitlyn MacBean and Amelia White were also named to the conference's all-freshman squad.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey takes on Lindenwood for 2-game series in Missouri
After stumbling a bit in the early part of its schedule, Penn State has regained its footing recently. Currently ranked No. 12 in the country, the Nittany Lions have a good chance to string together some wins and start to really take shape as a team. Penn State hosted Franklin...
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women's volleyball falls in 4 sets to unranked Illinois, breaks 3-match winning streak
With a sloppy performance in Champaign, Illinois, Penn State fell to unranked Illinois. In a midweek showdown at historic Huff Hall, the No. 11 Nittany Lions struggled in all facets of the game, lacking that signature offensive and defensive presence and losing its three-match winning streak at the hands of the Illini.
Digital Collegian
How to watch No. 13 Penn State football take on No. 2 Ohio State in the Stripe Out
In conjunction with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff's first visit to Happy Valley this weekend, Penn State gets the top broadcast team on the call for the Ohio State game. The No. 13 Nittany Lions and No. 2 Buckeyes will kick off at noon on FOX with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft handling the broadcast duties.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey ends season with win over Rutgers, claims share of Big Ten title
Penn State entered its regular season finale against No. 21 Rutgers needing a win to earn the top seed in the Big Ten field hockey tournament. The Nittany Lions topped the Scarlet Knights by a score of 3-1, closing out the season on a seven game winning streak. It was...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey defeats Lindenwood to open conference play
Penn State traveled to Missouri for Game 1 of the weekend series to take on Lindenwood on Friday night. The Nittany Lions defeated the Lindenwood Lions by a score of 4-3. After a first few minutes of not many shots from either side, Lindenwood had an opportunity. Penn State’s Maeve Connolly committed a penalty, putting them at a skater disadvantage.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer struggles offensively in failed pursuit of standings points against Rutgers
Penn State had trouble keeping up with Rutgers speed and aggression Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the game in the 26th minute, easily scoring against Nittany Lion senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes. Rutgers scored again in the first half, gaining a two-tally lead against the blue and white in the 40th minute.
