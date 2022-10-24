After the release of the Big Ten Tournament bracket, Penn State officially took the top seed with a 7-1 conference record. Ranking third on the NFHCA poll, the Nittany Lions will have a bye for the first round and go straight to the semifinals where they will play the winner of a quarterfinal match between Iowa and Michigan — with the match coming on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO