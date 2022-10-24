On Dec. 11, 2021, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat in the four chairs in New York City, awaiting the results for the Heisman Trophy winner. His name wasn’t called — it was Alabama’s quarterback Bryce Young. Now in 2022, Stroud is back in the running, the favorite, and he comes to Happy Valley to take on No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.

