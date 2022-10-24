Read full article on original website
kristal bridges
4d ago
well it's about time!! I mean I don't care for the storms but some rain sure ain't gonna hurt!!!
Reply(1)
5
Timing Louisiana's Storm Threat Today and Tonight
Most of Louisiana is expecting rain and storms this weekend, here's when they're most likely to occur where you live.
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
KTBS
State Fair of Louisiana kicked off Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opened Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love eating pizza, then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious pizza, using only fresh and high quality ingredients.
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
Why Do These Town Names in Louisiana Sound So Dirty?
I Will Forever Love Driving Through Forney, Texas Just Because of It's Name. The puns are endless and I love the fact that I can ask whoever is in the passenger seat if they feel "Forney baby?". Am I immature? Absolutely. Will it stop me from laughing at town names and making them dirty? Absolutely not.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
12 Louisiana sites known for the supernatural: 'Spirits are all around us'
Louisiana is home to a melting pot of people, meshing cultures, races and religions. With that comes a diverse, and often dark, history of the deceased. Restless spirits may wander the streets, meander in hotel lobbies and saunter through the swamps to ensure that their stories are not hidden. Many...
The Top 10 Amazing Things About Louisiana [VIDEO]
Most people know that Louisiana is the only state in the nation that has "parishes" instead of counties. The Bayou State is well known for being both the Crawfish and Frog Capitals of the World. Louisiana is an amazing place loaded with wonderful traditions, delicious cuisines, and unique ethnic groups such as Acadians or Cajuns and Creoles, home of Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music.
brproud.com
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
talkbusiness.net
Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi
Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of St. John Parish
A water outage prompts a boil water advisory for parts of St. John the Baptist Parish. This morning, a boil water advisory is in effect for residents and businesses along Main Street from LA 44 to south of the railroad crossing by Airline Highway. Parish utilities say workers had to...
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats
AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
