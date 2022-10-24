Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town
Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history. Matt Mason's lantern guides you through the town — and below it.
fox10phoenix.com
Rainbow-colored fentanyl tablets seized by Phoenix Police: 'Parents Beware'
PHOENIX - As Halloween approaches, police are warning parents to be on alert for colored drugs hitting the streets. Police say a certain type of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills were discovered for the first time in Phoenix. "These speckled fentanyl tablets were taken off the streets this week by #PHXPD," the...
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Mother left her 5-month-old baby home alone while she drank, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police said a woman left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday in Mesa to go out and drink. Police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads after receiving calls around 2:20 p.m. about a possible drunk driver. After being put in handcuffs for suspected DUI, Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone, according to court documents. Officers drove to her home in east Mesa, near Signal Butte and Ray roads, and said they could hear a child crying from outside of the house. Police entered the home, got the child and then called the Department of Child Safety and waited for a family member to take custody of the baby, who was uninjured.
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
AZFamily
“His actions were irresponsible”: Mesa family wants teen tried as an adult after killing woman
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are hearing from the family of 20-year-old Elena Hernandez, who was shot and killed by a teenager who police say was playing with a gun. This happened on Monday afternoon at the entrance of the Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa. Her father tragically found...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab recovers first batch of rainbow multicolored fentanyl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’ve heard a lot about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” the brightly colored pills which can turn deadly with minimal contact. But, for the first time, Phoenix police have it in their crime lab. Traditional fentanyl looks like a small blue-colored pill. However, the Phoenix...
AZFamily
2 homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeowners have repairs to do after a fire burned two homes in a Mesa neighborhood on Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 10:30 a.m. to June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a house, and had jumped to a second house. The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
Man arrested for light rail shooting now connected to a second deadly shooting
A man who was arrested over the weekend for shooting someone on the light rail has now been connected to a second shooting incident.
Arrest made after burglary at Katie Hobbs’ downtown Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office in downtown Phoenix Tuesday, police said. Phoenix police announced the update Thursday morning and said more details on the arrest will be released in the afternoon. Campaign officials confirmed the initial incident occurred.
Phoenix New Times
Breakfast Bitch to Open A Second Phoenix Restaurant as Owner Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
The space that housed bar and restaurant Golden Margarita at Third and Roosevelt Streets in downtown Phoenix for almost two years will soon be home to a new restaurant — and more controversy. Following Golden Margarita's strife-laden closure in May, another restaurant wrapped in drama, Breakfast Bitch is moving...
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of driver at Casino Arizona
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a taxi driver outside of Casino Arizona.
Valley residents considering raising chickens as egg prices skyrocket
Breakfast is getting more expensive these days as the price of eggs skyrockets due to inflation and the bird flu.
fox10phoenix.com
Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale
The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
