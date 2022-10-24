ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West jokes about being dropped by companies

If Kanye West is worried about the multiple businesses that have ended relationships with him following his antisemitic comments, he’s not acting like it. The controversial artist and entrepreneur on Thursday posted a meme on his verified Instagram account that featured the headline, “Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West.”
Michael Kopsa, ‘X-Files’ and ‘Fringe’ actor, dead at 66

Michael Kopsa, the actor who appeared on FOX’s “X-Files” and “Fringe” among many other titles, has died, according to his talent agent Jamie Levitt. He was 66. Kopsa, who had been battling a brain tumor, died on Sunday morning, Levitt said. In a heartfelt statement...
Five years ago, a circus singer called to say James Brown was murdered

One Tuesday afternoon in 2017, the phone rang at my desk in CNN Center. On the line was a woman who told me, “James Brown did not die the way they said he died. And I have proof of it.” The caller’s name was Jacque Hollander. She was a singer for the Carson & Barnes Circus.
‘The White Lotus’ relocates to Sicily and delivers another five-star experience

“The White Lotus” hasn’t lost any of its intoxicating allure, shifting its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island (Sicily), with Jennifer Coolidge as the one holdover from the Emmy-winning original. It’s an impressive exercise in reloading by writer-director Mike White, who based on this encore should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles in his future if he chooses.

