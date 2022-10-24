Read full article on original website
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ‘Dreams in the Witch House’ review: Rupert Grint journeys to the other side in Lovecraft horror
Rupert Grint gets more than he bargained for while searching for his dead twin in dark, disturbing, and ultimately heartbreaking H.P. Lovecraft adaptation ‘Dreams in the Witch House.’. This episode of horror anthology Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities gives former Harry Potter star Grint a juicy role, playing...
How to watch The Simpsons Death Note special – where to stream
Here’s your guide on how to watch and stream The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, featuring the highly-anticipated parody of Death Note, plus The Babadook and more. Some of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes rank among the best in the show’s history, whether it’s the parody of The Shining, the one where the teachers eat the children, or – a personal favorite – Homer 3D.
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself: Will there be a Season 2?
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix, but will there be a Season 2?. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix. Unlike popular teen media of today, which veers more into regular high-schoolers dealing with mental health and relationships, this series draws back to the supernatural YA craze of the early 2010s.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show: Release date, plot, trailers & more
After two films, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here to give the hit book series a TV adaptation on Disney+. Here’s everything you need to know about Percy Jackson and the Olympians, including an early look at the trailer and the cast. The Percy Jackson franchise is one...
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ‘The Murmuring’ review: Babadook reunion spawns tragic ghost story
Guillermo Del Toro has written the source material on which the final Cabinet of Curiosities instalment is based. And it’s something of a Babadook reunion, the short story having been adapted by director Jennifer Kent, the resulting film starring Essie Davies, and it exploring similar themes. Guillermo Del Toro...
Normalizing cosplay: As conventions return, cosplaying is forever changed – by TikTok
Conventions shutting down across 2020 and 2021 put the cosplay community on ice. However, the medium survived, and even thrived, as it adapted to new challenges. As conventions return, how has the craft evolved, and will things revert to the old standard?. At every convention you go to with a...
Voices: The comedy industry is determined to silence mothers – why?
There are two areas of my life that have taught me equality still has some way to go: motherhood and the comedy industry. When you put the two together you soon realise there is still a very strong cultural pull that wants mums to be, essentially, voiceless.Gone are the days of calling a woman hysterical and palming her off to a doctorâ¯to subside her outrage at social pressures. However, we are still in the days of dismissing a mother’s voice as whiny, naggy, dull and uninteresting.One of the incredible things about stand-up comedy is that it is a place...
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ‘Pickman’s Model’ review: Crispin Glover paints Ben Barnes into a monstrous corner
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities travels back in time for ‘Pickman’s Model,’ adapting a classic H.P. Lovecraft short story into a chilling tale about art destroying the artist. H.P. Lovecraft’s ‘Pickman’s Model’ was first published in Weird Tales in 1927, while it was previously adapted...
Streamer “fell in love” with Twitch mod and flies across the world to meet
An Australian Twitch streamer made the 30-hour journey all the way to Germany, to meet one of her chat moderators, confirming they had “accidentally fell in love.”. Typically, the relationship between a Twitch streamer and their chatters is rather one-way. While viewers feel like they ‘know’ the streamer, the streamer themselves often sees nothing more than a username in their chat.
